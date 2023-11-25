Marché de Noël à Naveil Naveil
Marché de Noël à Naveil Naveil, 25 novembre 2023, Naveil.
Naveil,Loir-et-Cher
De nombreuses animations au marché de Naveil en attendant Noël : alimentation, artisanat, buvette, restauration,.
Dimanche 2023-11-25 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-26 . .
Naveil 41100 Loir-et-Cher Centre-Val de Loire
Lots of entertainment at the Naveil market in the run-up to Christmas: food, crafts, refreshments and restaurants,
El mercado de Naveil ofrece numerosas actividades en vísperas de Navidad, como comida, artesanía, refrescos y restaurantes,
Zahlreiche Veranstaltungen auf dem Markt von Naveil in Erwartung von Weihnachten: Lebensmittel, Kunsthandwerk, Imbissstände, Essen und Trinken,
Mise à jour le 2023-09-29 par OT de Vendome – Territoires Vendomois