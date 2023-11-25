Marché de Noël à Naveil Naveil, 25 novembre 2023, Naveil.

Naveil,Loir-et-Cher

De nombreuses animations au marché de Naveil en attendant Noël : alimentation, artisanat, buvette, restauration,.

Dimanche 2023-11-25 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-26 . .

Naveil 41100 Loir-et-Cher Centre-Val de Loire



Lots of entertainment at the Naveil market in the run-up to Christmas: food, crafts, refreshments and restaurants,

El mercado de Naveil ofrece numerosas actividades en vísperas de Navidad, como comida, artesanía, refrescos y restaurantes,

Zahlreiche Veranstaltungen auf dem Markt von Naveil in Erwartung von Weihnachten: Lebensmittel, Kunsthandwerk, Imbissstände, Essen und Trinken,

Mise à jour le 2023-09-29 par OT de Vendome – Territoires Vendomois