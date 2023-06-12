Navarrenx Navarrenx, 12 juin 2023, Navarrenx.

En Béarn, à 40 km à l’ouest de Pau, Navarrenx naît à la fin du XIIIème siècle avec la construction d’un pont sur le Gave d’Oloron. Il facilite l’accès des cols pyrénéens et de la Navarre, d’où le nom attribué à la bastide. Située sur une voie majeure de Compostelle, le chemin du Puy-en-Velay, la ville accueille toujours des milliers de pèlerins. Ils y admirent l’église Saint-Germain, classée pour sa remarquable décoration intérieure.

Plus beau village de France, Navarrenx est remarquable pour ses fortifications, classées Monuments Historiques. Première cité bastionnée de France – un siècle avant Vauban, son architecture militaire mérite le détour : les remparts de 1657 m de long, la Poudrière, la Fontaine militaire qui permettait de fournir en eau la garnison en cas de siège, l’Arsenal (1680) dont la cour aurait pu abriter 30 000 boulets ou grenades, et la porte Saint-Antoine.. Eco-touriste

In Béarn, 40 km west of Pau, Navarrenx was born at the end of the 13th century with the construction of a bridge over the Gave d’Oloron. It facilitates access to the Pyrenean passes and Navarre, hence the name given to the bastide. Situated on a major route to Compostela, the Puy-en-Velay route, the town still welcomes thousands of pilgrims. They admire the church of Saint-Germain, listed for its remarkable interior decoration.

The most beautiful village in France, Navarrenx is remarkable for its fortifications, classified as Historic Monuments. The first bastioned town in France – a century before Vauban, its military architecture is worth a visit: the 1657 m long ramparts, the Powder Magazine, the Military Fountain which provided water to the garrison in case of siege, the Arsenal (1680) whose courtyard could have housed 30,000 cannonballs or grenades, and the Saint-Antoine gate.

En Béarn, a 40 km al oeste de Pau, Navarrenx nació a finales del siglo XIII con la construcción de un puente sobre el Gave d’Oloron. Facilitaba el acceso a los puertos pirenaicos y a Navarra, de ahí el nombre dado a la bastida. Situada en una de las principales rutas compostelanas, la del Puy-en-Velay, la ciudad sigue acogiendo a miles de peregrinos. Admiran la iglesia de Saint-Germain, catalogada por su notable decoración interior.

Navarrenx, el pueblo más bonito de Francia, destaca por sus fortificaciones, clasificadas como Monumentos Históricos. Primera ciudad abaluartada de Francia -un siglo antes de Vauban-, su arquitectura militar merece una visita: las murallas de 1657 m de longitud, la Poudrière, la Fuente Militar que abastecía de agua a la guarnición en caso de asedio, el Arsenal (1680) cuyo patio podría haber albergado 30.000 balas de cañón o granadas, y la puerta Saint-Antoine.

Navarrenx im Béarn, 40 km westlich von Pau, entstand Ende des 13. Jahrhunderts mit dem Bau einer Brücke über den Gave d’Oloron. Sie erleichterte den Zugang zu den Pyrenäenpässen und nach Navarra, daher der Name, der der Bastide verliehen wurde. Die Stadt liegt an einer wichtigen Route nach Santiago de Compostela, dem Weg nach Le Puy-en-Velay, und empfängt immer noch Tausende von Pilgern. Sie bewundern dort die Kirche Saint-Germain, die wegen ihrer bemerkenswerten Innendekoration unter Denkmalschutz steht.

Navarrenx, das schönste Dorf Frankreichs, ist bemerkenswert wegen seiner Festungsanlagen, die unter Denkmalschutz stehen. Als erste Bastionenstadt Frankreichs – ein Jahrhundert vor Vauban – ist ihre Militärarchitektur einen Umweg wert: die 1657 m langen Stadtmauern, die Poudrière, der Militärbrunnen, der die Garnison im Falle einer Belagerung mit Wasser versorgte, das Arsenal (1680), in dessen Hof 30 000 Kugeln oder Granaten hätten gelagert werden können, und die Porte Saint-Antoine.

