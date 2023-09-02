Exposition « Sculturas pinturas » de Bernard et Mélie Cauhapé Naucelle Catégories d’Évènement: Aveyron

Naucelle Exposition « Sculturas pinturas » de Bernard et Mélie Cauhapé Naucelle, 2 septembre 2023, Naucelle. Naucelle,Aveyron Une exposition faite par ces deux artistes occitans bien connus des Naucellois !.

2023-09-02 fin : 2023-09-27 . EUR. Naucelle 12800 Aveyron Occitanie



An exhibition by two well-known Occitan artists from Naucell! Una exposición de estos dos artistas occitanos, ¡bien conocidos por los habitantes de Naucell! Eine Ausstellung, die von diesen beiden okzitanischen Künstlern gemacht wurde, die den Naucellois wohlbekannt sind! Mise à jour le 2023-08-20 par OFFICE DE TOURISME PAYS SEGALI Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Aveyron, Naucelle Autres Adresse Ville Naucelle Departement Aveyron Lieu Ville Naucelle latitude longitude 44.1977;2.3412

Naucelle Aveyron https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/naucelle/