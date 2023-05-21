National Museum of Nature and Science Taito
National Museum of Nature and Science, 21 mai 2023, Taito.
Dimanche 21 mai, 13h30 National Museum of Nature and Science
National Museum of Nature and Science 7-20 Uenokoen, Taito-ku, Tokyo Taito 110-0007 [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://icomjapan.org/updates/2023/04/13/p-3269/ »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-05-21T06:30:00+02:00 – 2023-05-21T10:30:00+02:00
2023-05-21T06:30:00+02:00 – 2023-05-21T10:30:00+02:00