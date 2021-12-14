La Rabatelière Piscine Saint Fulgent La Rabatelière, Vendée Natation Piscine Saint Fulgent La Rabatelière Catégories d’évènement: La Rabatelière

Vendée

Natation Piscine Saint Fulgent, 14 décembre 2021, La Rabatelière. Natation

du mardi 14 décembre au mardi 8 mars 2022 à Piscine Saint Fulgent CP et CM2 Piscine Saint Fulgent 85250 La Rabatelière Vendée

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2021-12-14T09:00:00 2021-12-14T10:25:00;2021-12-14T10:25:00 2021-12-14T12:00:00;2021-12-21T09:00:00 2021-12-21T10:25:00;2021-12-21T10:25:00 2021-12-21T12:00:00;2021-12-28T09:00:00 2021-12-28T10:25:00;2021-12-28T10:25:00 2021-12-28T12:00:00;2022-01-04T09:00:00 2022-01-04T10:25:00;2022-01-04T10:25:00 2022-01-04T12:00:00;2022-01-11T09:00:00 2022-01-11T10:25:00;2022-01-11T10:25:00 2022-01-11T12:00:00;2022-01-18T09:00:00 2022-01-18T10:25:00;2022-01-18T10:25:00 2022-01-18T12:00:00;2022-01-25T09:00:00 2022-01-25T10:25:00;2022-01-25T10:25:00 2022-01-25T12:00:00;2022-02-01T09:00:00 2022-02-01T10:25:00;2022-02-01T10:25:00 2022-02-01T12:00:00;2022-02-08T09:00:00 2022-02-08T10:25:00;2022-02-08T10:25:00 2022-02-08T12:00:00;2022-02-15T09:00:00 2022-02-15T10:25:00;2022-02-15T10:25:00 2022-02-15T12:00:00;2022-02-22T09:00:00 2022-02-22T10:25:00;2022-02-22T10:25:00 2022-02-22T12:00:00;2022-03-01T09:00:00 2022-03-01T10:25:00;2022-03-01T10:25:00 2022-03-01T12:00:00;2022-03-08T09:00:00 2022-03-08T10:25:00;2022-03-08T10:25:00 2022-03-08T12:00:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: La Rabatelière, Vendée Autres Lieu Piscine Saint Fulgent Adresse 85250 Ville La Rabatelière lieuville Piscine Saint Fulgent La Rabatelière