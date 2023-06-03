Visite du jardin NÁRODOPISNÉ MÚZEUM LIPTOVSKÝ HRÁDOK, 3 juin 2023, Dubnica nad Váhom.

The ethnographic museum is located in the historical part of Liptovský Hrádok. In the past, this building included extensive gardens in the style of late-baroque and early-classical English ornamental gardens, which disappeared due to the expanding infrastructure of the city. In 2010, museum workers revitalized the preserved part of the garden.Who can be heard in our garden… Playful activities that will help us get to know the inhabitants of the garden not only with our eyes but also with our ears. Program: Welcome to the garden… School groups will make a house and a feeder for the new inhabitants of their garden. What disturbs our ears… Listening to the sounds of the city and life around the garden.

NÁRODOPISNÉ MÚZEUM LIPTOVSKÝ HRÁDOK Partizánska 153 Dubnica nad Váhom 018 41 Pod Hájom okres Ilava Région de Trenčín 0905 432 571 http://www.liptovskemuzeum.sk

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-03T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T17:00:00+02:00

2023-06-04T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T17:00:00+02:00

