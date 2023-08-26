BARQUES EN SCÈNE – EZYVIBE Narbonne, 26 août 2023, Narbonne.

Narbonne,Aude

D’origine samoane, Saia, Genesis et Abraham ont rejoint la France depuis plusieurs années. Ils croisent la route de deux Narbonnais, Camille et Guillaume, passionnés par la musique.

De ce mélange de culture naît Ezyvibe, groupe narbonnais à l’influence soul pop..

2023-08-26 20:30:00 fin : 2023-08-26 21:30:00. .

Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie



Originally from Samoa, Saia, Genesis and Abraham moved to France several years ago. They crossed paths with two people from Narbonne, Camille and Guillaume, who had a passion for music.

The result is Ezyvibe, a group from Narbonne with a soul-pop influence.

Originarios de Samoa, Saia, Genesis y Abraham se trasladaron a Francia hace varios años. Se cruzaron con dos narbonenses, Camille y Guillaume, apasionados de la música.

El resultado es Ezyvibe, un grupo de Narbona con influencias soul-pop.

Saia, Genesis und Abraham sind samoanischer Abstammung und leben seit einigen Jahren in Frankreich. Sie kreuzen den Weg von Camille und Guillaume aus Narbonne, die sich für Musik begeistern.

Aus dieser kulturellen Mischung entstand Ezyvibe, eine Band aus Narbonne mit Soul-Pop-Einflüssen.

