XVIIÈME FESTIVAL MUSIQUE ET HISTOIRE – THE MINISTER OF PASTIME D613, 17 juillet 2023, Narbonne.

La XVIIème édition du Festival Musique et Histoire pour un Dialogue Interculturel aura lieu du 15 au 19 Juillet à l’Abbaye de Fontfroide, sous la direction de Jordi Savall.

Le Festival 2023 mettra à l’honneur les Femmes, au travers de musiques qui porteront un regard sur les héroïnes et les muses célèbres ou restées dans l’ombre de notre Histoire. De Jeanne d’Arc aux héroïnes d’Afghanistan, d’Iran et de Syrie, le passé dialoguera avec le présent, les Muses de Vivaldi côtoieront les compositions musicales de Fanny Mendelsshon. Ce festival se veut être ainsi un hommage aux femmes qui se sont battues et se battent encore aujourd’hui pour défendre les valeurs de liberté et d’égalité.

-> Lundi 17 Juillet, à 17h30

ALMA FENICE – The Ministers of Palestine

Sara Balash (violonbaroque), Angela Moro (violon baroque), Alala Ferran (alto barroque)

Marc de la Linde (viole de gambe), Clara Pouvreau (violon alto baroque), Alberto Jara (basse baroque, violone)

Jeremy Nastasi (théorbe), Joan Segui (clavecin et orgue positif), Ignacio Ramal (violon baroque et direction artistique).

2023-07-17 à 17:30:00 ; fin : 2023-07-17 . EUR.

D613

Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie



The XVII edition of the Festival Music and History for an Intercultural Dialogue will take place from July 15 to 19 at the Abbey of Fontfroide, under the direction of Jordi Savall.

The Festival 2023 will honor women through music that will look at the heroines and muses, both famous and obscure, of our history. From Joan of Arc to the heroines of Afghanistan, Iran and Syria, the past will dialogue with the present, the Muses of Vivaldi will rub shoulders with the musical compositions of Fanny Mendelsshon. This festival is a tribute to the women who fought and still fight today to defend the values of freedom and equality.

-> Monday, July 17, at 5:30 pm

ALMA FENICE ? The Ministers of Palestine

Sara Balash (baroque violin), Angela Moro (baroque violin), Alala Ferran (baroque viola)

Marc de la Linde (viola da gamba), Clara Pouvreau (baroque violin), Alberto Jara (baroque bass, violone)

Jeremy Nastasi (theorbo), Joan Segui (harpsichord and positive organ), Ignacio Ramal (baroque violin and artistic direction)

La 17ª edición del Festival Música e Historia para el Diálogo Intercultural se celebrará del 15 al 19 de julio en la Abadía de Fontfroide, bajo la dirección de Jordi Savall.

El Festival 2023 rendirá homenaje a las mujeres a través de una música que repasa a las heroínas y musas, célebres y oscuras, de nuestra historia. De Juana de Arco a las heroínas de Afganistán, Irán y Siria, el pasado dialogará con el presente, las musas de Vivaldi se codearán con las composiciones musicales de Fanny Mendelsshon. Este festival es un homenaje a las mujeres que han luchado y siguen luchando hoy en día por defender los valores de la libertad y la igualdad.

-> Lunes 17 de julio, a las 17.30 h

ALMA FENICE ? Los ministros de Palestina

Sara Balash (violín barroco), Angela Moro (violín barroco), Alala Ferran (viola barroca)

Marc de la Linde (viola da gamba), Clara Pouvreau (violín barroco), Alberto Jara (bajo barroco, violone)

Jeremy Nastasi (tiorba), Joan Segui (clave y órgano positivo), Ignacio Ramal (violín barroco y dirección artística)

Das XVII. Festival Musique et Histoire pour un Dialogue Interculturel findet vom 15. bis 19. Juli in der Abtei von Fontfroide unter der Leitung von Jordi Savall statt.

Das Festival 2023 wird Frauen mit Musik ehren, die einen Blick auf die berühmten oder im Schatten stehenden Heldinnen und Musen unserer Geschichte wirft. Von Jeanne d’Arc bis zu den Heldinnen Afghanistans, Irans und Syriens wird die Vergangenheit mit der Gegenwart in Dialog treten, Vivaldis Musen werden neben den musikalischen Kompositionen von Fanny Mendelsshon zu hören sein. Das Festival soll eine Hommage an die Frauen sein, die für die Werte der Freiheit und Gleichheit gekämpft haben und noch immer kämpfen.

-> Montag, 17. Juli, um 17:30 Uhr

ALMA FENICE ? The Ministers of Palestine (Die Minister von Palästina)

Sara Balash (Barockvioline), Angela Moro (Barockvioline), Alala Ferran (Barockbratsche)

Marc de la Linde (Viola da gamba), Clara Pouvreau (Barockvioline), Alberto Jara (Barockbass, Violine)

Jeremy Nastasi (Theorbe), Joan Segui (Cembalo und Orgelpositiv), Ignacio Ramal (Barockvioline und künstlerische Leitung)

