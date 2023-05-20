ENS – DECOUVREZ UN METIER DE PASSION ET DE TRADITIONS MANADIER, 20 mai 2023, Narbonne.

3 km / Facile

Rendez-vous domaine du Grand Tournebelle.

Se garer sur le parking visiteur.

Continuer à longer le canal à pied sur quelques mètres et tourner à droite

Découvrez un élevage traditionnel de taureaux Camargue au service de la biodiversité.

Prévoir vêtements pratiques et confortables.

Réservation obligatoire.

15 personnes max..

2023-05-20 à 15:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-20 17:00:00. .

Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie



3 km / Easy

Meeting point at the Grand Tournebelle domain.

Park on the visitor parking lot.

Continue to walk along the canal for a few meters and turn right

Discover a traditional breeding of Camargue bulls in the service of biodiversity.

Bring practical and comfortable clothes.

Reservation required.

15 people max.

3 km / Fácil

Punto de encuentro en la finca Grand Tournebelle.

Aparcar en el aparcamiento para visitantes.

Continuar a pie unos metros por el canal y girar a la derecha

Descubra una ganadería tradicional de Camarga al servicio de la biodiversidad.

Llevar ropa práctica y cómoda.

Reserva obligatoria.

15 personas máximo.

3 km / Leicht

Treffpunkt Domaine du Grand Tournebelle.

Parken Sie auf dem Besucherparkplatz.

Gehen Sie zu Fuß einige Meter weiter am Kanal entlang und biegen Sie dann rechts ab

Entdecken Sie eine traditionelle Zucht von Camargue-Stieren im Dienste der Artenvielfalt.

Praktische und bequeme Kleidung vorsehen.

Eine Reservierung ist erforderlich.

max. 15 Personen.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-23 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / Conseil Départemental de l’Aude