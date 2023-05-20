ENS – DECOUVREZ UN METIER DE PASSION ET DE TRADITIONS MANADIER Narbonne
ENS – DECOUVREZ UN METIER DE PASSION ET DE TRADITIONS MANADIER, 20 mai 2023, Narbonne.
3 km / Facile
Rendez-vous domaine du Grand Tournebelle.
Se garer sur le parking visiteur.
Continuer à longer le canal à pied sur quelques mètres et tourner à droite
Découvrez un élevage traditionnel de taureaux Camargue au service de la biodiversité.
Prévoir vêtements pratiques et confortables.
Réservation obligatoire.
15 personnes max..
2023-05-20 à 15:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-20 17:00:00. .
Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie
3 km / Easy
Meeting point at the Grand Tournebelle domain.
Park on the visitor parking lot.
Continue to walk along the canal for a few meters and turn right
Discover a traditional breeding of Camargue bulls in the service of biodiversity.
Bring practical and comfortable clothes.
Reservation required.
15 people max.
3 km / Fácil
Punto de encuentro en la finca Grand Tournebelle.
Aparcar en el aparcamiento para visitantes.
Continuar a pie unos metros por el canal y girar a la derecha
Descubra una ganadería tradicional de Camarga al servicio de la biodiversidad.
Llevar ropa práctica y cómoda.
Reserva obligatoria.
15 personas máximo.
3 km / Leicht
Treffpunkt Domaine du Grand Tournebelle.
Parken Sie auf dem Besucherparkplatz.
Gehen Sie zu Fuß einige Meter weiter am Kanal entlang und biegen Sie dann rechts ab
Entdecken Sie eine traditionelle Zucht von Camargue-Stieren im Dienste der Artenvielfalt.
Praktische und bequeme Kleidung vorsehen.
Eine Reservierung ist erforderlich.
max. 15 Personen.
Mise à jour le 2023-03-23 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / Conseil Départemental de l’Aude