SALON DU LIVRE DU GRAND NARBONNE, 14 mai 2023, Narbonne.

9ème édition du Salon du livre du Grand Narbonne

Le Salon du livre du Grand Narbonne fera son retour à Narbonne, cours Mirabeau, les 13 et 14 mai. De nombreux écrivains et intervenants viendront à la rencontre du public, parmi lesquels l’auteure à succès Lydie Salvayre lauréate du Prix Goncourt, l’animateur télé et auteur Xavier de Moulins ou encore Guilhem Guirado, joueur et ancien capitaine du XV de France.

Mathias Malzieu et Daria Nelson enchanteront la scène du Théâtre Scène nationale avec leur « Symphonie du temps qui passe », le samedi 13 mai à 20 h. Le duo, à la ville comme à la scène, livre son regard fantaisiste et poétique sur le quotidien d’un couple, avec ses moments légers et plus graves..

2023-05-14 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-14 17:00:00. .

Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie



9th edition of the book fair of the Grand Narbonne

The Salon du livre du Grand Narbonne will return to Narbonne, Cours Mirabeau, on May 13 and 14. Many writers and speakers will come to meet the public, including the successful author Lydie Salvayre winner of the Goncourt Prize, the TV host and author Xavier de Moulins or Guilhem Guirado, player and former captain of the XV of France.

Mathias Malzieu and Daria Nelson will enchant the stage of the Théâtre Scène nationale with their « Symphonie du temps qui passe » on Saturday, May 13 at 8 pm. The duo, in the city as well as on stage, delivers its whimsical and poetic look at the daily life of a couple, with its light and more serious moments.

9ª edición de la Gran Feria del Libro de Narbona

El Salon du livre du Grand Narbonne volverá a Narbona, al Cours Mirabeau, los días 13 y 14 de mayo. Numerosos escritores y conferenciantes acudirán al encuentro del público, entre ellos la escritora superventas Lydie Salvayre, Premio Goncourt, el presentador de televisión y escritor Xavier de Moulins y Guilhem Guirado, jugador y ex capitán de la selección francesa.

Mathias Malzieu y Daria Nelson encantarán el escenario del Théâtre Scène nationale con su « Symphonie du temps qui passe », el sábado 13 de mayo a las 20.00 horas. El dúo, tanto en la ciudad como en el escenario, ofrece una mirada caprichosa y poética sobre la vida cotidiana de una pareja, con sus momentos ligeros y sus momentos más serios.

9. Ausgabe der Buchmesse von Grand Narbonne

Die Buchmesse des Großraums Narbonne wird am 13. und 14. Mai wieder in Narbonne, Cours Mirabeau, stattfinden. Zahlreiche Schriftsteller und Redner werden dem Publikum Rede und Antwort stehen, darunter die Bestsellerautorin und Gewinnerin des Prix Goncourt Lydie Salvayre, der Fernsehmoderator und Autor Xavier de Moulins und Guilhem Guirado, Spieler und ehemaliger Kapitän der XV de France.

Mathias Malzieu und Daria Nelson werden die Bühne des Théâtre Scène nationale mit ihrer « Symphonie du temps qui passe » am Samstag, den 13. Mai um 20 Uhr verzaubern. Das Duo, das sowohl in der Stadt als auch auf der Bühne auftritt, gibt einen fantasievollen und poetischen Einblick in den Alltag eines Paares mit seinen leichten und ernsten Momenten.

