CARNAVAL ANIMAL 26 Quai de Lorraine, 16 avril 2023, Narbonne.

Carnaval Animal, un hommage à la nature qui nous transporte au bout du monde dans un voyage chorégraphique et musical.

Carnaval Animal, un théâtre dansé qui explore l’art soliste de la transformation où se déploie majestueusement la danse des dieux, des hommes, des animaux et des végétaux.

En émerge une grâce d’elfe qui s’exprime dans un puissant langage corporel, à la fois dense, robuste, sculptural, spirituel et cru, incarné et interprété avec rapidité, précision, humour et humanité..

2023-04-16 à 17:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-16 . EUR.

26 Quai de Lorraine

Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie



Carnaval Animal, a tribute to nature that transports us to the end of the world in a choreographic and musical journey.

Carnaval Animal, a dance theater that explores the solo art of transformation where the dance of gods, men, animals and plants unfolds majestically.

An elfin grace emerges, expressed in a powerful body language, dense, robust, sculptural, spiritual and raw, embodied and performed with speed, precision, humor and humanity.

Carnaval Animal, un homenaje a la naturaleza que nos lleva al fin del mundo en un viaje coreográfico y musical.

Carnaval Animal, una danza teatro que explora en solitario el arte de la transformación donde la danza de dioses, hombres, animales y plantas se despliega majestuosa.

Surge una gracia élfica, expresada en un poderoso lenguaje corporal, denso, robusto, escultural, espiritual y crudo, encarnado e interpretado con velocidad, precisión, humor y humanidad.

Carnaval Animal, eine Hommage an die Natur, die uns auf einer choreografischen und musikalischen Reise bis ans Ende der Welt führt.

Carnaval Animal, ein Tanztheater, das die solistische Kunst der Verwandlung erforscht, wo sich der Tanz der Götter, Menschen, Tiere und Pflanzen majestätisch entfaltet.

Es entsteht eine elfenhafte Anmut, die sich in einer kraftvollen Körpersprache ausdrückt, die gleichzeitig dicht, robust, skulptural, spirituell und roh ist, verkörpert und mit Schnelligkeit, Präzision, Humor und Menschlichkeit interpretiert wird.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-23 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / Arts Vivants 11