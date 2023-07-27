Instants concerts – Blow’in in the blues 14 rue du Docteur Mercier, 27 juillet 2023, Nantua.

Blow’in in the blues en concert à l’espace trois lacs de Nantua, ne ratez pas cette occasion !.

2023-07-27 à 19:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-27 20:30:00. .

14 rue du Docteur Mercier Espace Trois Lacs

Nantua 01130 Ain Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Blow’in in the blues in concert at the espace trois lacs in Nantua, don’t miss this opportunity !

Blow’in in the blues en concierto en el espace trois lacs de Nantua, ¡no se pierda esta oportunidad!

Mise à jour le 2023-04-18 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Bugey