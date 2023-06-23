2ème Festival Jeunesse Danse Nantholia Nantheuil Catégories d’Évènement: Dordogne

Nantheuil 2ème Festival Jeunesse Danse Nantholia, 23 juin 2023, Nantheuil. Nantheuil,Dordogne 3 jours de fête autour de la danse

Programme détaillé : https://gaellelorth.com/evenements/.

Nantholia

Nantheuil 24800 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



3 days of celebration around dance

Detailed program : https://gaellelorth.com/evenements/ 3 días de fiesta en torno a la danza

Programa detallado: https://gaellelorth.com/evenements/ 3 Tage lang wird rund um den Tanz gefeiert

