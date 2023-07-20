lun 24 avril 2023
Été actif – Initiation au paddle Plan d’eau Nantheuil

Catégories d’Évènement:
Plan d'eau Nantheuil 2023-07-20

Été actif – Initiation au paddle Plan d’eau, 20 juillet 2023, Nantheuil.

Essayez le stand up paddle ! Étonnant sport de glisse, debout sur une planche avec une rame, découvrez le Plan d’eau de Nantheuil !
Séance d’une heure / Ouvert à tous – Savoir nager
Renseignements et réservations à l’Office de tourisme..
2023-07-20 à ; fin : 2023-07-20 16:00:00. EUR.
Plan d’eau
Nantheuil 24800 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Try the stand up paddle ! Amazing sport of gliding, standing on a board with an oar, discover the Nantheuil water plan!
Session of one hour / Open to all – Knowing how to swim
Information and reservations at the Tourist Office.

¡Pruebe el stand up paddle! Sorprendente deporte de deslizamiento, de pie sobre una tabla con un remo, ¡descubra el nivel del agua de Nantheuil!
Sesión de una hora / Abierto a todos – Hay que saber nadar
Información y reservas en la Oficina de Turismo.

Probieren Sie das Stand-up-Paddling aus! Erstaunlicher Gleitsport: Stehen Sie auf einem Brett mit einem Ruder und entdecken Sie den Plan d’eau de Nantheuil!
Sitzung von einer Stunde / Offen für alle – Schwimmen können
Informationen und Reservierungen beim Fremdenverkehrsamt.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-30 par Isle-Auvézère

Détails

Date:
20 juillet 2023
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Lieu
Plan d'eau
Adresse
Plan d'eau
Ville
Nantheuil
Departement
Dordogne
Lieu Ville
Plan d'eau Nantheuil

