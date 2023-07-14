Veillée astronomes amateurs, 14 juillet 2023, Nantheuil.

Pour astronomes amateurs confirmés ou débutants qui peuvent venir avec leur instrument. Conseils pour débuter en astronomie, régler et utiliser son télescope ou sa lunette. Annulation en cas de temps couvert..

2023-07-14 à ; fin : 2023-07-14 . .

Nantheuil 24800 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



For experienced amateur astronomers or beginners who can bring their own instruments. Advice on how to start astronomy, how to set up and use your telescope or telescope. Cancellation in case of cloudy weather.

Para astrónomos aficionados experimentados o principiantes que puedan traer sus propios instrumentos. Consejos sobre cómo iniciarse en la astronomía, cómo montar y utilizar su telescopio o catalejo. Cancelación en caso de tiempo nublado.

Für erfahrene Amateurastronomen oder Anfänger, die ihr Instrument mitbringen können. Tipps für den Einstieg in die Astronomie, Einstellung und Benutzung des Teleskops oder des Fernrohrs. Absage bei bedecktem Wetter.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-12 par Isle-Auvézère