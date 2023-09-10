22e Fête des enfants Nanteuil-sur-Aisne, 10 septembre 2023, Nanteuil-sur-Aisne.

Nanteuil-sur-Aisne,Ardennes

100 ateliers éducatifs, ludiques et sportifs (sports, arts, cirque, traditions, mécaniques, nature, danse, musique, actions citoyennes, animaux, …) dont la traversée du canal en tyrolienne 7€ en pré-réservation jusqu’au 31 août https://www.helloasso.com/associations/nanteuil-animation/evenements/fete-des-enfants-2023 10€ sur place à partir du 1er septembre Restauration sur place Rendez-vous coréalisé avec l’association Nanteuil Animation.

Nanteuil-sur-Aisne 08300 Ardennes Grand Est



100 educational, fun and sporting workshops (sports, arts, circus, traditions, mechanics, nature, dance, music, civic action, animals, etc.) including a zip-line crossing of the canal 7? pre-booking until August 31 https://www.helloasso.com/associations/nanteuil-animation/evenements/fete-des-enfants-2023 10? on site from September 1 Catering on site Event co-produced with Nanteuil Animation association

100 talleres pedagógicos, lúdicos y deportivos (deportes, artes, circo, tradiciones, mecánica, naturaleza, danza, música, acción cívica, animales, etc.) incluido un cruce del canal en tirolina 7? pre-reserva hasta el 31 de agosto https://www.helloasso.com/associations/nanteuil-animation/evenements/fete-des-enfants-2023 10? in situ a partir del 1 de septiembre Restauración in situ Evento coproducido con la asociación Nanteuil Animación

100 pädagogische, spielerische und sportliche Workshops (Sport, Kunst, Zirkus, Traditionen, Mechanik, Natur, Tanz, Musik, Bürgeraktionen, Tiere, …), darunter die Überquerung des Kanals mit einer Seilrutsche 7? im Voraus buchbar bis zum 31. August https://www.helloasso.com/associations/nanteuil-animation/evenements/fete-des-enfants-2023 10? vor Ort ab dem 1. September Verpflegung vor Ort Gemeinsame Veranstaltung mit dem Verein Nanteuil Animation

