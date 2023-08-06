Rando Tripoux Nant, 6 août 2023, Nant.

Nant,Aveyron

Balade commentée sur les communaux de St-Michel puis petit-déjeuner Aveyronnais aux tripoux ou petit-déjeuner traditionnel..

2023-08-06 fin : 2023-08-06 . 12 EUR.

Nant 12230 Aveyron Occitanie



Guided tour of the St-Michel commons, followed by an Aveyronnais tripoux or traditional breakfast.

Visita guiada de las zonas comunes de St-Michel, seguida de un desayuno Aveyronnais tripoux o tradicional.

Kommentierte Wanderung durch die Communaux de St-Michel und anschließend Aveyronesisches Frühstück mit Tripoux oder traditionelles Frühstück.

