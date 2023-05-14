Réintroduction du « Gypaète barbu » 2023 Nant
Réintroduction du « Gypaète barbu » 2023, 14 mai 2023, Nant.
Fresque participative, histoire contée, jeu de piste, expositions, films, animation musicale, restauration, buvette….
2023-05-14 à ; fin : 2023-05-14 . EUR.
Nant 12230 Aveyron Occitanie
Participative fresco, storytelling, treasure hunt, exhibitions, films, musical entertainment, catering, refreshment bar…
Fresco participativo, cuentacuentos, búsqueda del tesoro, exposiciones, películas, animación musical, catering, refrescos…
Mitmach-Fresko, Märchenerzählungen, Schnitzeljagd, Ausstellungen, Filme, musikalische Unterhaltung, Essen und Trinken…
Mise à jour le 2023-03-29 par OFFICE DE TOURISME LARZAC VALLEES