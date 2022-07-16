Nanost Festival Anost, 16 juillet 2022, Anost.

Nanost Festival
Mont Petia – BUSSY – 1 chemin du chêne Pétia Anost Saône-et-Loire  
2022-07-16 14:30:00 – 2022-07-16

Anost
Saône-et-Loire

Anost

  Nanost Festival
Edition « Wallonie-en-Morvan »
Blindpig – plays NIRVANA
JHW/ – COUNTRY FOLK/BLUES
Cédric Gervy – BELGIAN STYLE
Jong – ENERGYZING DJ SET

14-19h
Scène ouverte
animations familliales
produits locaux
porc plein air du Morvan
frites belges

19h-24h
Concerts

info@nanost.org +33 7 60 49 93 68

Anost
