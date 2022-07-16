Nanost Festival Anost Anost Catégories d’évènement: Anost

Edition « Wallonie-en-Morvan »

Blindpig – plays NIRVANA

JHW/ – COUNTRY FOLK/BLUES

Cédric Gervy – BELGIAN STYLE

Jong – ENERGYZING DJ SET 14-19h

Scène ouverte

animations familliales

produits locaux

porc plein air du Morvan

frites belges 19h-24h

info@nanost.org +33 7 60 49 93 68

Concerts Anost

