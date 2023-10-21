CONCERT NJP – CREATION NJP 50 ANS – THOMAS DUTRONC TRIO – SUN RA AKESTRA Nancy, 21 octobre 2023, Nancy.

Nancy,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Creation NJP 50 ans :

Si NJP est surement moins coutumier des « projets de création » que d’autres grands festivals de jazz français, il semble indispensable pour célébrer les 50 ans du festival d’envisager un projet spécial d’envergure internationale autour d’un musicien.ne de génie capable de fédérer la crème du jazz international !

En confiant les clés de ce projet à Michael League, bassiste américain, leader du groupe Snarky Puppy (NJP 2015 et 2022) et fondateur du label GroundUp, la perspective d’un casting de luxe en capacité de penser collectivement les 50 futures années du jazz à travers un spectacle fut alors rendue possible !

En clôture du festival, ce dernier concert au Chapiteau de 2023 accueillera donc une quinzaine de musiciens internationaux (France, Espagne, Pologne, Mexique, Bénin, USA, Algérie, Russie, Cuba…) pour former une sorte de All Star témoin des multiples visages du jazz dans le monde entier.

Un grand moment, une occasion rare d’assister à un projet qui ne se produira peut-être qu’une seule fois !

Thomas Dutronc Trio :

Il était temps que ces trois amis se réunissent ! Thomas Dutronc, Rocky Gresset et Stochelo Rosenberg unissent leurs trois guitares pour interpréter les plus belles mélodies de l’album Frenchy. Constitué exclusivement de reprises, les morceaux de Frenchy sont des tubes intemporels des Dutronc Père et Fils et un retour aux sources vers Django.

Sur scène, Thomas Dutronc est entouré de deux magnifiques virtuoses : Rocky Gresset avec sa merveilleuse sensibilité musicale et Stochelo Rosenberg, le « succédeur de Django ». Le trio nous fait part d’une démonstration technique pour offrir au public de l’émotion pure. Le son des guitares s’entrelace avec la voix de Thomas : Ce n’est pas un spectacle de chansons, ce n’est pas un spectacle de guitares, c’est un vrai spectacle de guitares mises en chansons à la Dutronc ! Ces guitaristes de légende dans l’univers du Jazz Manouche vous feront tomber amoureux de la guitare acoustique et intime !

Thomas Dutronc : Guitare

Stochelo Rosenberg : Guitare

Rocky Gresset : Guitare

Sun Ra Akestra :

En 1973, Sun Ra marquait la première édition de NJP. S’il fait désormais partie des plus grandes légendes du jazz, les musiciens, à ses côtés depuis 1956 pour certains, perpétuent le mythe. Initiateur du free jazz, ce visionnaire inspiré, à mi-chemin entre mythologie égyptienne et science-fiction, est aussi le premier musicien de jazz à se servir d’instruments électroniques. Le saxophoniste du groupe, Marshall Allen, présent depuis les débuts, est maintenant à la tête de l’orchestre et maintient son esprit indéniablement joyeux. Sur les traces de leur gourou, le Sun Ra Arkestra continue de conjuguer swing et be bop entre deux échappées libres dans une atmosphère mystique. L’Arkestra nous emmène en voyage à la découverte de l’héritage de Sun Ra et de son univers indéniablement hypnotique, immersif et spirituel. Une expérience sonore et visuelle incontournable !. Tout public

Samedi 2023-10-21 20:00:00 fin : 2023-10-21 . EUR.

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Creation NJP 50 years :

Although NJP is probably less accustomed to « creation projects » than other major French jazz festivals, it seems essential to celebrate the festival?s 50th anniversary by planning a special project on an international scale around a musician of genius capable of federating the cream of international jazz!

By entrusting the keys to this project to Michael League, American bassist, leader of the group Snarky Puppy (NJP 2015 and 2022) and founder of the GroundUp label, the prospect of a luxury cast capable of collectively thinking about the future 50 years of jazz through a show was made possible!

To close the festival, this final concert at the Chapiteau de 2023 will welcome some fifteen international musicians (from France, Spain, Poland, Mexico, Benin, USA, Algeria, Russia, Cuba, etc.) to form a sort of All Star witness to the many faces of jazz the world over.

A great moment, a rare opportunity to witness a project that may only happen once!

Thomas Dutronc Trio:

It’s about time these three friends got together! Thomas Dutronc, Rocky Gresset and Stochelo Rosenberg combine their three guitars to perform the most beautiful melodies from the album Frenchy. Made up exclusively of covers, Frenchy’s songs are timeless hits by Dutronc Père et Fils, and a return to Django’s roots.

On stage, Thomas Dutronc is surrounded by two magnificent virtuosos: Rocky Gresset, with his marvellous musical sensitivity, and Stochelo Rosenberg, Django’s « successor ». The trio give us a technical demonstration of pure emotion. The sound of the guitars intertwines with Thomas?s voice: This isn?t a song show, it isn?t a guitar show, it?s a real guitar show set to song à la Dutronc! These legendary guitarists from the world of gypsy jazz will make you fall in love with the intimate acoustic guitar!

Thomas Dutronc : Guitar

Stochelo Rosenberg: Guitar

Rocky Gresset: Guitar

Sun Ra Akestra :

In 1973, Sun Ra marked the first edition of NJP. He is now one of jazz?s greatest legends, but the musicians, some of whom have been with him since 1956, perpetuate the myth. The initiator of free jazz, this inspired visionary, halfway between Egyptian mythology and science fiction, was also the first jazz musician to use electronic instruments. The band?s saxophonist, Marshall Allen, who has been with them since the beginning, is now at the head of the orchestra, maintaining its undeniably joyful spirit. Following in their guru?s footsteps, the Sun Ra Arkestra continues to combine swing and bebop between two free escapes into a mystical atmosphere. The Arkestra takes us on a journey to discover the legacy of Sun Ra and his undeniably hypnotic, immersive and spiritual universe. An unmissable sonic and visual experience!

Creación NJP 50 años :

Aunque el NJP esté probablemente menos acostumbrado a los « proyectos de creación » que otros grandes festivales de jazz franceses, parece indispensable celebrar el 50 aniversario del festival planificando un proyecto especial a escala internacional en torno a un músico de genio capaz de reunir a la flor y nata del jazz internacional

Al confiar las claves de este proyecto a Michael League, bajista estadounidense, líder del grupo Snarky Puppy (NJP 2015 y 2022) y fundador del sello GroundUp, ¡se hizo posible la perspectiva de un elenco de lujo capaz de reflexionar colectivamente sobre los próximos 50 años del jazz a través de un espectáculo!

Para clausurar el festival, este último concierto en el Chapiteau de 2023 acogerá a una quincena de músicos internacionales (procedentes de Francia, España, Polonia, México, Benín, Estados Unidos, Argelia, Rusia, Cuba, etc.) para formar una especie de All Star, testimonio de las múltiples caras del jazz en el mundo.

Un gran momento, una rara oportunidad de asistir a un proyecto que quizá sólo se realice una vez

Thomas Dutronc Trio:

Ya era hora de que estos tres amigos se reunieran Thomas Dutronc, Rocky Gresset y Stochelo Rosenberg combinan sus tres guitarras para interpretar las melodías más bellas del álbum Frenchy. Compuestos exclusivamente por versiones, los temas de Frenchy son éxitos intemporales de Dutronc Père et Fils y una vuelta a las raíces de Django.

En el escenario, Thomas Dutronc está rodeado por dos magníficos virtuosos: Rocky Gresset, con su maravillosa sensibilidad musical, y Stochelo Rosenberg, el « sucesor » de Django. El trío realiza una demostración técnica para ofrecer al público pura emoción. El sonido de las guitarras se entrelaza con la voz de Thomas: ¡no es un espectáculo de canciones, no es un espectáculo de guitarras, es un auténtico espectáculo de guitarras al son de canciones à la Dutronc! ¡Estos guitarristas legendarios del mundo del jazz gitano le harán enamorarse de la íntima guitarra acústica!

Thomas Dutronc : Guitarra

Stochelo Rosenberg: Guitarra

Rocky Gresset: Guitarra

Sun Ra Akestra :

En 1973, Sun Ra marcó la primera edición de NJP. Ahora es una de las mayores leyendas del jazz, pero los músicos, algunos de los cuales le acompañan desde 1956, perpetúan el mito. Creador del free jazz, este visionario inspirado, a medio camino entre la mitología egipcia y la ciencia ficción, fue también el primer músico de jazz que utilizó instrumentos electrónicos. El saxofonista del grupo, Marshall Allen, que ha estado con la banda desde el principio, dirige ahora la orquesta y mantiene su innegable espíritu alegre. Siguiendo los pasos de su gurú, la Sun Ra Arkestra continúa combinando swing y bebop entre dos escapadas libres hacia una atmósfera mística. La Arkestra nos lleva a descubrir el legado de Sun Ra y su universo innegablemente hipnótico, envolvente y espiritual. Una experiencia sonora y visual ineludible

Creation NJP 50 Jahre :

Das NJP ist zwar weniger an « kreative Projekte » gewöhnt als andere große französische Jazzfestivals, aber um das 50-jährige Bestehen des Festivals zu feiern, ist es unerlässlich, ein besonderes Projekt von internationalem Format rund um einen genialen Musiker zu planen, der die Crème de la Crème des internationalen Jazz vereinen kann!

Michael League, amerikanischer Bassist, Bandleader von Snarky Puppy (NJP 2015 und 2022) und Gründer des Labels GroundUp, wurde mit diesem Projekt betraut. Damit war die Aussicht auf eine Luxusbesetzung gegeben, die in der Lage war, die nächsten 50 Jahre des Jazz in einer Show zu präsentieren

Zum Abschluss des Festivals wird dieses letzte Konzert im Zirkuszelt von 2023 rund 15 internationale Musiker (Frankreich, Spanien, Polen, Mexiko, Benin, USA, Algerien, Russland, Kuba usw.) zusammenbringen, um eine Art All Star zu bilden, der die vielen Gesichter des Jazz in der ganzen Welt zeigt.

Ein großer Moment, eine seltene Gelegenheit, einem Projekt beizuwohnen, das vielleicht nur ein einziges Mal stattfindet!

Thomas Dutronc Trio :

Es war höchste Zeit, dass diese drei Freunde zusammenkommen! Thomas Dutronc, Rocky Gresset und Stochelo Rosenberg vereinen ihre drei Gitarren, um die schönsten Melodien des Albums Frenchy zu interpretieren. Die Stücke auf Frenchy bestehen ausschließlich aus Coverversionen und sind zeitlose Hits von Dutronc Père und Fils und eine Rückkehr zu den Wurzeln von Django.

Auf der Bühne ist Thomas Dutronc von zwei großartigen Virtuosen umgeben: Rocky Gresset mit seiner wunderbaren musikalischen Sensibilität und Stochelo Rosenberg, der « Nachfolger von Django ». Das Trio zeigt uns eine technische Demonstration, um dem Publikum pure Emotionen zu bieten. Der Klang der Gitarren verschmilzt mit Thomas’ Stimme: Es ist keine Show mit Liedern, es ist keine Show mit Gitarren, es ist eine echte Show mit Gitarren, die in Chansons à la Dutronc umgesetzt werden! Diese legendären Gitarristen aus der Welt des Gypsy Jazz werden Sie dazu bringen, sich in die akustische und intime Gitarre zu verlieben!

Thomas Dutronc : Gitarre

Stochelo Rosenberg: Gitarre

Rocky Gresset: Gitarre

Sun Ra Akestra :

Im Jahr 1973 markierte Sun Ra die erste Ausgabe von NJP. Heute gehört er zu den größten Legenden des Jazz, und die Musiker, die zum Teil seit 1956 an seiner Seite sind, setzen den Mythos fort. Als Begründer des Free Jazz und inspirierter Visionär zwischen ägyptischer Mythologie und Science-Fiction war er auch der erste Jazzmusiker, der elektronische Instrumente einsetzte. Der Saxophonist der Band, Marshall Allen, der seit den Anfängen dabei ist, leitet nun die Band und hält ihren unbestreitbar fröhlichen Geist aufrecht. Auf den Spuren ihres Gurus vereint das Sun Ra Arkestra weiterhin Swing und Be Bop zwischen zwei freien Fluchten in eine mystische Atmosphäre. Das Arkestra nimmt uns mit auf eine Reise, auf der wir das Erbe von Sun Ra und sein unbestreitbar hypnotisches, immersives und spirituelles Universum entdecken. Ein unumgängliches akustisches und visuelles Erlebnis!

