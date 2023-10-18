CONCERT NJP – HUBERT-FÉLIX THIÉFAINE – WARHAUS – TANKUS THE HENGE Nancy, 18 octobre 2023, Nancy.

Nancy,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Hubert-Félix Thiéfaine :

Dernier monstre sacrément poétique de la chanson rock en France, Hubert-Félix Thiéfaine reprend la route pour revisiter son répertoire et reprendre ses morceaux les plus emblématiques. Une « set-list best of » pour replonger dans la carrière exceptionnelle de ce chanteur aux multiples Victoires de la musique. 2023 marque indéniablement la tournée la plus ambitieuse de cet artiste hors du commun, référence incontournable de la chanson française, qui foulera la scène de NJP pour la première fois !

Warhaus :

Warhaus, c’est l’échappée belle et solitaire du chanteur-compositeur belge Maarten Devoldere, l’un des leaders du très connu Balthazar (passé par NJP en 2021). Quelque part entre Gainsbourg, Tom Waits et Dylan, Warhaus c’est un son sensuel, fumé, séduisant s’inspirant de l’indie rock, du jazz et de la chanson française. Sur scène, la voix grave et rocailleuse de Maarten magnétise la salle. Pour son 3ème album solo « Ha Ha Heartbreaks », Warhaus enveloppe à nouveau sa mélancolie dans des mélodies irrésistibles, légères et entrainantes, portées par des chœurs enjoués, de magnifiques arrangements cinématographiques et des grooves addictifs dont lui seul en a le secret.

Tankus The Henge :

Après un petit millier de concerts à travers toute l’Europe, les anglais de TANKUS THE HENGE bâtissent petit à petit leur légende à coups de prestations scéniques survitaminées. Un univers éclectique, savant mélange de rock, nourri au Rag Time ou encore au Funk, le tout magnifié par des textes finement ciselés. Leur univers puise son inspiration par la vague anglaise des 60s mais chez des artistes comme Tom Waits ou encore les Queen of the Stone age. Emmené sur scène par la fougue et le sens du show de Jaz Delorean, pianiste-chanteur-acrobate du groupe et véritable bête de scène, Tankus the Henge marque les esprits en live avec un véritable cabaret rock bastringue !. Tout public

Mercredi 2023-10-18 20:00:00 fin : 2023-10-18 . EUR.

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Hubert-Félix Thiéfaine:

Hubert-Félix Thiéfaine, the last of France’s sacredly poetic rock monsters, takes to the road again to revisit his repertoire and cover his most emblematic songs. A « best of » set-list to delve into the exceptional career of this singer who has won multiple Victoires de la musique. 2023 is undoubtedly the most ambitious tour yet for this extraordinary artist, a key figure in French chanson, who will be taking to the NJP stage for the first time!

Warhaus :

Warhaus is the beautiful and solitary escape of Belgian singer-songwriter Maarten Devoldere, one of the leaders of the well-known Balthazar (who played at NJP in 2021). Somewhere between Gainsbourg, Tom Waits and Dylan, Warhaus is a sensual, smoky, seductive sound inspired by indie rock, jazz and French chanson. On stage, Maarten’s deep, gravelly voice magnetizes the audience. For his 3rd solo album, « Ha Ha Heartbreaks », Warhaus once again wraps his melancholy in irresistible, light-hearted and catchy melodies, carried by upbeat vocals, magnificent cinematic arrangements and addictive grooves of which only he has the secret.

Tankus The Henge:

After just over a thousand concerts across Europe, the English band TANKUS THE HENGE are gradually building up their legend with their supercharged live performances. An eclectic universe, a clever blend of rock, Rag Time and Funk, all enhanced by finely-crafted lyrics. Their universe draws its inspiration from the English wave of the 60s, but also from artists such as Tom Waits and Queen of the Stone Age. Led on stage by Jaz Delorean, the band’s pianist, singer and acrobat, Tankus the Henge leave their mark on the audience with a veritable cabaret rock bastringue!

Hubert-Félix Thiéfaine:

Hubert-Félix Thiéfaine, el último monstruo del rock poético francés, vuelve a la carretera para repasar su repertorio y sus canciones más emblemáticas. Un « best of » que repasa la excepcional carrera de este cantante galardonado con varias « Victoires de la musique ». 2023 es sin duda la gira más ambiciosa de este artista extraordinario, figura clave de la chanson francesa, que se subirá por primera vez al escenario del NJP

Warhaus :

Warhaus es la bella y solitaria evasión del cantautor belga Maarten Devoldere, uno de los líderes de los conocidos Balthazar (que tocaron en NJP en 2021). En algún lugar entre Gainsbourg, Tom Waits y Dylan, Warhaus es un sonido sensual, ahumado y seductor inspirado en el indie rock, el jazz y la chanson francesa. En el escenario, la voz profunda y grave de Maarten magnetiza al público. Para su tercer álbum en solitario, « Ha Ha Heartbreaks », Warhaus vuelve a envolver su melancolía en melodías irresistibles, ligeras y pegadizas, apoyadas en voces optimistas, magníficos arreglos cinematográficos y grooves adictivos de los que sólo él conoce el secreto.

Tankus The Henge :

Tras algo más de un millar de conciertos por toda Europa, el grupo inglés TANKUS THE HENGE está forjando poco a poco su leyenda con sus sobrealimentadas actuaciones en directo. Su ecléctico universo es una hábil mezcla de rock, Rag Time y funk, todo ello realzado por letras finamente elaboradas. Su universo se inspira en la ola inglesa de los años 60, pero también en artistas como Tom Waits y Queen of the Stone Age. Liderados en el escenario por el fogoso showman de Jaz Delorean, pianista-cantante-acróbata del grupo y auténtico artista en directo, Tankus the Henge dejan una impresión duradera con una auténtica bastringue de cabaret rock

Hubert-Félix Thiéfaine :

Hubert-Félix Thiéfaine, das letzte heilig-poetische Monster des Rockchansons in Frankreich, macht sich wieder auf den Weg, um sein Repertoire zu überarbeiten und seine emblematischsten Stücke zu wiederholen. Eine « Best-of-Setlist », um in die außergewöhnliche Karriere dieses Sängers einzutauchen, der mehrfach mit dem Victoires de la Musique ausgezeichnet wurde. 2023 ist zweifellos die ehrgeizigste Tournee dieses außergewöhnlichen Künstlers, der als Referenz des französischen Chansons gilt und zum ersten Mal die Bühne von NJP betreten wird!

Warhaus:

Warhaus ist die schöne und einsame Flucht des belgischen Sängers und Komponisten Maarten Devoldere, einem der Frontmänner der sehr bekannten Band Balthazar (die 2021 bei NJP auftrat). Irgendwo zwischen Gainsbourg, Tom Waits und Dylan steht Warhaus für einen sinnlichen, rauchigen, verführerischen Sound, der sich an Indie-Rock, Jazz und französischem Chanson orientiert. Auf der Bühne zieht Maartens tiefe und rockige Stimme den Saal in ihren Bann. Auf seinem dritten Soloalbum « Ha Ha Heartbreaks » verpackt Warhaus seine Melancholie erneut in unwiderstehliche, leichte und mitreißende Melodien, die von fröhlichen Chören, wunderschönen, filmischen Arrangements und süchtig machenden Grooves getragen werden, wie nur er sie beherrscht.

Tankus The Henge :

Nach rund tausend Konzerten in ganz Europa baut die englische Band TANKUS THE HENGE ihre Legende nach und nach durch ihre kraftvollen Live-Auftritte auf. Ihr eklektisches Universum ist eine gekonnte Mischung aus Rock, Rag Time und Funk, die durch fein ziselierte Texte veredelt wird. Ihr Universum schöpft seine Inspiration aus der englischen Welle der 60er Jahre, aber auch aus Künstlern wie Tom Waits oder den Queen of the Stone age. Tankus the Henge werden von Jaz Delorean, dem Pianisten, Sänger und Akrobaten der Band, der ein wahres Bühnentier ist, mit seinem Feuer und seinem Sinn für die Show auf die Bühne gebracht

Mise à jour le 2023-07-01 par DESTINATION NANCY