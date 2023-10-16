CONCERT NJP – MARCUS MILLER – MAGMA – EAST ACES Nancy, 16 octobre 2023, Nancy.

Marcus Miller :

Au sommet de son art depuis plus de 30 ans, il est l’un des artistes les plus influents de notre époque, connu et reconnu pour être une phénoménale bête de scène. Marcus Miller a été récompensé à de nombreuses reprises à travers le monde, notamment par deux Grammy Awards (Meilleur album de jazz contemporain et Meilleure chanson R&B) et a accompagné les boss, Miles Davis en tête Tout au long de sa carrière, cette légende vivante a également officié comme compositeur auprès des plus grands : Éric Clapton, Elton John, Aretha Franklin pour ne citer qu’eux. Roi du slap et du tapping, le bassiste préféré des nancéiens nous fera l’honneur de son 6ème passage à NJP et revient distiller son jazz funk imparable et fêter comme il se doit avec nous ce cinquantenaire mémorable !

Magma :

Magma ne fait jamais rien comme tout le monde. Plus ancien groupe français encore en activité, la bande de Christian Vander poursuit son incroyable voyage, 50 ans après Mekanïk Destruktïw Kommandöh (MDK), pièce maîtresse du groupe. À l’origine de leur musique appelée aussi le Zeuhl, on trouve un melting pot fabuleux de jazz, de rock progressif, de musique classique et de sonorités psychédéliques. Indomptable, indépendante, provocante, c’est sûrement grâce à cet anticonformisme né, ancré dans les entrailles du projet, que le groupe résiste, sans flancher, au poids des années et aux modes musicales, qui s’éteignent les unes à la suite des autres. Car chez Magma, la lumière, aussi étrange soit-elle, semble éternelle. Pour leur concert à NJP, Magma fêtera le bicentenaire de son premier album ! Un évènement !

East Aces :

Finaliste du tremplin Nancy Jazz Up!2021, East Aces réunis quatre musiciens du Grand Est autour des compositions de Claire « Chookie » Jack. Un casting lorrain qui rassemble une rythmique puissante et des solistes inspirés par le jazz funk et la néo-soul qui rappellent parfois les sonorités de Vulfpeck, Sixun, Uzeb ou Michael Brecker. Les mélodies évoquent la beauté d’un monde en déliquescence et sont prétexte à des improvisations et des pérégrinations dansantes, oscillant entre pessimisme éclairé et désespoir énergique. Du bon son pour groover en mode fin du monde !. Tout public

Marcus Miller:

At the top of his game for over 30 years, he is one of the most influential artists of our time, known and recognized as a phenomenal live performer. Marcus Miller has won numerous awards around the world, including two Grammy Awards (Best Contemporary Jazz Album and Best R&B Song), and has accompanied the greats, led by Miles Davis. Throughout his career, this living legend has also worked as a composer with the greats: Eric Clapton, Elton John, Aretha Franklin, to name but a few. King of slap and tapping, Nancy?s favorite bassist will be honoring us with his 6th appearance at NJP, distilling his unstoppable jazz funk and celebrating this memorable fiftieth anniversary with us!

Magma :

Magma never does anything like everyone else. Christian Vander?s band, the oldest French group still active, continue their incredible journey, 50 years after Mekanïk Destruktïw Kommandöh (MDK), the group?s masterpiece. At the root of their music, also known as the Zeuhl, lies a fabulous melting pot of jazz, progressive rock, classical music and psychedelic sounds. Indomitable, independent and provocative, it is no doubt thanks to this born anti-conformism, rooted in the bowels of the project, that the band resists, without flinching, the weight of the years and the musical fashions, which fade one after the other. For Magma, light, strange as it may be, seems eternal. For their concert at NJP, Magma will be celebrating the bicentenary of their first album! What an event!

East Aces:

Finalists in the Nancy Jazz Up!2021 springboard competition, East Aces unites four musicians from the Grand Est region around the compositions of Claire « Chookie » Jack. A cast from Lorraine with a powerful rhythm section and soloists inspired by jazz funk and neo-soul, sometimes recalling the sounds of Vulfpeck, Sixun, Uzeb or Michael Brecker. The melodies evoke the beauty of a decaying world, and are a pretext for improvisations and danceable peregrinations, oscillating between enlightened pessimism and energetic despair. A great sound to groove to at the end of the world!

Marcus Miller:

En la cima de su carrera desde hace más de 30 años, es uno de los artistas más influyentes de nuestro tiempo, conocido y reconocido como un fenomenal intérprete en directo. Marcus Miller ha ganado numerosos premios en todo el mundo, entre ellos dos Grammy (Mejor Álbum de Jazz Contemporáneo y Mejor Canción de R&B), y ha acompañado a los grandes, con Miles Davis a la cabeza. A lo largo de su carrera, esta leyenda viva también ha trabajado como compositor con algunos de los grandes: Eric Clapton, Elton John y Aretha Franklin, por citar sólo algunos. Rey del slap y del tapping, el bajista favorito de Nancy nos honrará con su sexta aparición en el NJP, destilando su imparable jazz funk y celebrando con nosotros este memorable cincuentenario

Magma :

Magma nunca hace nada como los demás. La banda de Christian Vander, el grupo francés más antiguo que sigue existiendo, continúa su increíble viaje, 50 años después de Mekanïk Destruktïw Kommandöh (MDK), la pieza central del grupo. Su música, también conocida como Zeuhl, es un fabuloso crisol de jazz, rock progresivo, música clásica y sonidos psicodélicos. Indomable, independiente y provocador, es sin duda gracias a este anticonformismo nato, anclado en las entrañas del proyecto, que el grupo ha resistido, sin inmutarse, el peso de los años y las modas musicales que se desvanecen una tras otra. Para Magma, la luz, por extraña que sea, parece eterna. Para su concierto en el NJP, Magma celebrará el bicentenario de su primer álbum ¡Menudo acontecimiento!

Ases del Este :

Finalistas del concurso trampolín Nancy Jazz Up!2021, East Aces reúne a cuatro músicos de la región de Grand Est para interpretar composiciones de Claire ‘Chookie’ Jack. Este grupo de Lorena cuenta con una potente sección rítmica y solistas inspirados en el jazz funk y el neo-soul, que a veces recuerdan los sonidos de Vulfpeck, Sixun, Uzeb o Michael Brecker. Las melodías evocan la belleza de un mundo en decadencia, y son un pretexto para improvisaciones y peregrinaciones bailables, oscilando entre el pesimismo ilustrado y la desesperación enérgica. Un gran sonido para bailar en el fin del mundo

Marcus Miller :

Seit über 30 Jahren auf dem Höhepunkt seines Schaffens, ist er einer der einflussreichsten Künstler unserer Zeit und als phänomenales Bühnentier bekannt und anerkannt. Marcus Miller wurde weltweit mit zahlreichen Preisen ausgezeichnet, darunter zwei Grammy Awards (Best Contemporary Jazz Album und Best R&B Song), und er hat die Bosse, allen voran Miles Davis, begleitet. Im Laufe seiner Karriere hat diese lebende Legende auch als Komponist für die ganz Großen gearbeitet: Eric Clapton, Elton John, Aretha Franklin, um nur einige zu nennen. Der Lieblingsbassist der Einwohner von Nancy beehrt uns mit seinem sechsten NJP-Besuch und kommt zurück, um seinen unaufhaltsamen Jazz-Funk zu spielen und mit uns dieses denkwürdige 50-jährige Jubiläum gebührend zu feiern!

Magma:

Magma machen nie etwas wie alle anderen. Als älteste noch aktive französische Band setzt die Band von Christian Vander ihre unglaubliche Reise fort, 50 Jahre nach Mekanïk Destruktïw Kommandöh (MDK), dem Herzstück der Band. Am Anfang ihrer Musik, die auch Zeuhl genannt wird, steht ein fabelhafter Schmelztiegel aus Jazz, Progressive Rock, klassischer Musik und psychedelischen Klängen. Ungezähmt, unabhängig und provokativ. Es ist sicherlich diesem geborenen Nonkonformismus zu verdanken, der in den Eingeweiden des Projekts verankert ist, dass die Band dem Gewicht der Jahre und den musikalischen Moden, die eine nach der anderen aussterben, standhält, ohne zu schwanken. Denn bei Magma scheint das Licht, so seltsam es auch sein mag, ewig zu sein. Bei ihrem Konzert auf dem NJP feiern Magma das 200-jährige Jubiläum ihres ersten Albums! Ein Ereignis!

East Aces :

East Aces, Finalist des Sprungbretts Nancy Jazz Up!2021, vereint vier Musiker aus dem Grand Est um die Kompositionen von Claire « Chookie » Jack. Die Besetzung aus Lothringen vereint eine kraftvolle Rhythmik und Solisten, die sich von Jazzfunk und Neo-Soul inspirieren lassen und manchmal an die Klänge von Vulfpeck, Sixun, Uzeb oder Michael Brecker erinnern. Die Melodien beschwören die Schönheit einer zerfallenden Welt herauf und sind Vorwand für Improvisationen und tänzerische Wanderungen, die zwischen aufgeklärtem Pessimismus und energischer Verzweiflung schwanken. Ein guter Sound, um im Endzeitmodus zu grooven!

