CONCERT NJP – ANA POPOVIC – JUDITH HILL – BILLY VALENTINE Nancy, 14 octobre 2023, Nancy.

Nancy,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Ana Popovic :

Souvent surnommée la « Jimi Hendrix au féminin », Ana Popovic est une véritable exception de la scène du blues international. Auteure, compositrice et divine chanteuse, Ana Popovic est surtout une surdouée de la guitare ! Née en Serbie, elle vit maintenant à Los Angeles, où elle partage la scène avec de nombreux musiciens. Son talent est tel qu’elle a partagé des scènes en tête d’affiche avec B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Joe Bonamassa, Jeff Beck et bien d’autres. Nominée pour six Blues Music Awards, presque tous les albums d’Ana ont fait le Top 5 des Billboard Blues Charts. Applaudie par Bruce Springsteen et Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top), elle est probablement aujourd’hui l’une des guitaristes de blues les plus renommées de la planète ! Entourée de cinq musiciens émérites, ses shows sont des rendez-vous immanquables pour les fans de blues, de rock, de funk et de guitare virtuose !

Judith Hill :

Judith Hill fait partie de ces voix de l’ombre qui ont accompagné sur scène les plus grands artistes : Stevie Wonder, Prince ou encore Michael Jackson. Son troisième album Baby, I’m Hollywood est une excursion dans les annales de la musique afro- américaine passée, présente et future. Secondée par son père Robert Hill à la basse et sa mère Michiko Hill aux claviers, la chanteuse et guitariste californienne navigue avec une aisance déconcertante entre le blues cuivré, le groove survitaminé et le funk rock. Un éventail musical impressionnant qui confirme que Judith Hill est une grande chanteuse au parcours hors du commun, une étoile en devenir !

Billy Valentine :

Billy Valentine fait partie de cette génération d’artistes oubliés qui ont connu la longue lutte pour les droits civiques dans le Grand Sud des États-Unis. Pianiste, compositeur et chanteur, William A. Valentine de son vrai nom, a longtemps travaillé dans l’ombre des grands noms du R&B, de la soul et du jazz. Avec le duo familial The Valentine Brothers, il a réalisé des chansons intemporelles comme Money’s Too Tight (To Mention) repris plus tard par Simply Red, composé pour Will Jennings, Ray Charles et les Neville Brothers, travaillé sur des démos pour Mark Isham, Burt Bacharach et Hal David ou prêté sa voix soulful au cinéma. Avec la complicité de son vieux complice Thiele Jr., l’artiste sort enfin son premier album solo Billy Valentine & The Universal Truth sur le mythique label Acid Jazz Records.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-10-14 20:00:00 fin : 2023-10-14 . EUR.

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Ana Popovic:

Often dubbed the « female Jimi Hendrix », Ana Popovic is a true exception on the international blues scene. Author, composer and divine singer, Ana Popovic is above all a gifted guitarist! Born in Serbia, she now lives in Los Angeles, where she shares the stage with a host of musicians. Her talent is such that she has shared headlining stages with B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Joe Bonamassa, Jeff Beck and many others. Nominated for six Blues Music Awards, almost all Ana’s albums have made the Top 5 of the Billboard Blues Charts. Applauded by Bruce Springsteen and Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top), today she is probably one of the most renowned blues guitarists on the planet! Surrounded by five outstanding musicians, her shows are a must for fans of blues, rock, funk and virtuoso guitar!

Judith Hill:

Judith Hill is one of those behind-the-scenes voices who have accompanied the greatest artists on stage: Stevie Wonder, Prince and Michael Jackson. Her third album, Baby, I?m Hollywood, is an excursion into the annals of Afro-American music, past, present and future. Assisted by her father Robert Hill on bass and her mother Michiko Hill on keyboards, the Californian singer and guitarist navigates with disconcerting ease between brassy blues, supercharged groove and funk rock. An impressive musical range that confirms Judith Hill as a great singer with an extraordinary career path, and a star in the making!

Billy Valentine:

Billy Valentine belongs to that forgotten generation of artists who lived through the long struggle for civil rights in the American Deep South. Pianist, composer and singer, William A. Valentine (real name) has long worked in the shadow of the great names of R&B, soul and jazz. With the family duo The Valentine Brothers, he produced timeless songs such as Money?s Too Tight (To Mention), later covered by Simply Red, composed for Will Jennings, Ray Charles and the Neville Brothers, worked on demos for Mark Isham, Burt Bacharach and Hal David, and lent his soulful voice to film. Together with his old friend Thiele Jr. the artist finally released his first solo album, Billy Valentine & The Universal Truth, on the legendary Acid Jazz Records label.

Ana Popovic:

A menudo apodada la « Jimi Hendrix femenina », Ana Popovic es una auténtica excepción en la escena internacional del blues. Autora, compositora y cantante divina, Ana Popovic es ante todo una guitarrista superdotada Nacida en Serbia, vive actualmente en Los Ángeles, donde comparte escenario con numerosos músicos. Su talento es tal que ha compartido escenario con B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Joe Bonamassa, Jeff Beck y muchos otros. Nominada a seis Blues Music Awards, casi todos los álbumes de Ana han entrado en el Top 5 de las listas Billboard Blues Charts. Aplaudida por Bruce Springsteen y Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top), ¡hoy es probablemente una de las guitarristas de blues más reconocidas del planeta! Rodeada de cinco músicos excepcionales, sus espectáculos son una cita ineludible para los amantes del blues, el rock, el funk y la guitarra virtuosa

Judith Hill:

Judith Hill es una de esas voces entre bastidores que han acompañado a algunos de los más grandes artistas sobre el escenario: Stevie Wonder, Prince y Michael Jackson. Su tercer álbum, Baby, I’m Hollywood, es una excursión por los anales de la música afroamericana, pasada, presente y futura. Respaldada por su padre Robert Hill al bajo y su madre Michiko Hill a los teclados, la cantante y guitarrista californiana navega con desconcertante facilidad entre el blues descarado, el groove sobrealimentado y el funk rock. Un impresionante abanico musical que confirma a Judith Hill como una gran cantante con una carrera extraordinaria, ¡una estrella en ciernes!

Billy Valentine

Billy Valentine pertenece a una generación de artistas olvidados que vivieron la larga lucha por los derechos civiles en el profundo sur de Estados Unidos. Pianista, compositor y cantante, William A. Valentine (nombre real) ha trabajado durante mucho tiempo a la sombra de los grandes nombres del R&B, el soul y el jazz. Con el dúo familiar The Valentine Brothers, produjo canciones intemporales como Money?s Too Tight (To Mention), que más tarde versionaría Simply Red, compuso para Will Jennings, Ray Charles y los Neville Brothers, trabajó en maquetas para Mark Isham, Burt Bacharach y Hal David, y prestó su conmovedora voz a películas. Con la ayuda de su viejo amigo Thiele Jr., el artista publica por fin su primer álbum en solitario, Billy Valentine & The Universal Truth, en el legendario sello Acid Jazz Records.

Ana Popovic:

Ana Popovic, die oft als « weiblicher Jimi Hendrix » bezeichnet wird, ist eine echte Ausnahmeerscheinung in der internationalen Bluesszene. Als Autorin, Komponistin und göttliche Sängerin ist Ana Popovic vor allem eine begnadete Gitarristin! Die gebürtige Serbin lebt heute in Los Angeles, wo sie mit vielen anderen Musikern die Bühne teilt. Ihr Talent ist so groß, dass sie schon mit B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Joe Bonamassa, Jeff Beck und vielen anderen gemeinsam auf der Bühne stand. Ana wurde für sechs Blues Music Awards nominiert und fast jedes ihrer Alben schaffte es in die Top 5 der Billboard Blues Charts. Sie wurde von Bruce Springsteen und Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top) gefeiert und ist heute wahrscheinlich eine der bekanntesten Bluesgitarristinnen der Welt! Ihre Shows sind ein Muss für alle Fans von Blues, Rock, Funk und virtuosem Gitarrenspiel

Judith Hill :

Judith Hill gehört zu den Stimmen aus dem Schatten, die die größten Künstler auf der Bühne begleitet haben: Stevie Wonder, Prince oder auch Michael Jackson. Ihr drittes Album Baby, I?m Hollywood ist ein Ausflug in die Annalen der afroamerikanischen Musik in Vergangenheit, Gegenwart und Zukunft. Die kalifornische Sängerin und Gitarristin, die von ihrem Vater Robert Hill am Bass und ihrer Mutter Michiko Hill an den Keyboards unterstützt wird, bewegt sich mit verblüffender Leichtigkeit zwischen kupferhaltigem Blues, aufgeladenem Groove und Funkrock. Eine beeindruckende musikalische Bandbreite, die bestätigt, dass Judith Hill eine große Sängerin mit einem außergewöhnlichen Werdegang ist, ein aufstrebender Stern!

Billy Valentine:

Billy Valentine gehört zu jener Generation vergessener Künstler, die den langen Kampf für die Bürgerrechte im tiefen Süden der USA miterlebt haben. Der Pianist, Komponist und Sänger William A. Valentine, so sein bürgerlicher Name, arbeitete lange Zeit im Schatten der großen Namen des R&B, Soul und Jazz. Mit dem Familienduo The Valentine Brothers schuf er zeitlose Songs wie Money?s Too Tight (To Mention), die später von Simply Red gecovert wurden, komponierte für Will Jennings, Ray Charles und die Neville Brothers, arbeitete an Demos für Mark Isham, Burt Bacharach und Hal David und lieh seine soulige Stimme dem Film. Mit Hilfe seines alten Komplizen Thiele Jr. veröffentlichte der Künstler schließlich sein erstes Soloalbum Billy Valentine & The Universal Truth auf dem legendären Label Acid Jazz Records.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-01 par DESTINATION NANCY