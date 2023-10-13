CONCERT NJP – DISIZ – MERYL – PRINCE WALY – NES Nancy, 13 octobre 2023, Nancy.

Nancy,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Disiz :

Acteur, chanteur, rappeur, Disiz n’a jamais cessé de se renouveler au long d’une carrière en forme de mutation constante. Pilier du rap français depuis la sortie de son premier album Poisson Rouge, l’ex-La Peste poursuit sa mue en artiste pop avec L’Amour, treizième album annoncé le jour de la Saint-Valentin et porté par un single en featuring avec Damso. Un disque forcément amoureux, qui fait la part belle au chant et à des textes apaisés, intimistes. Ce qui ne l’empêchera pas de retourner la scène du Chapiteau en octobre !

Meryl:

Meryl pose la Caraïbe sur la carte du rap game français en bonne place. La jeune rappeuse martiniquaise invente des incroyables mélodies vocales sur des beats à faire danser en associant lyrics acérés et prod chaloupées, trap, zouk, dancehall…Aussi bien en français qu’en créole. Meryl est une tubeuse à gage. Ses punchlines ont déjà séduit les plus grands, ces dernières années, elle a collaboré avec SCH, Soprano ou encore Niska !

Prince Waly :

Prince Wally, de son vrai nom Moussa, est l’héritier du rap français. Son style passionné, il le travaille depuis ses débuts à Montreuil avec Big Budha Cheez.

Indestructible, après un combat contre un cancer et trois ans de silence, la sortie de son nouvel album Moussa marque un retour fracassant ! Cet accident de vie est magnifiquement mis en image sur la cover de l’album. Dans son œuvre éponyme, Moussa allie un rap technique et une maîtrise de textes remplis de sincérité mais aussi d’égotrip. Quand Prince Waly raconte une histoire, frime et se livre, le rap français écoute. Les productions sont à la fois épurées, ambitieuses, et le casting d’invités est prestigieux (Feu! Chatterton, Freeze Corleone Enchantée Julia, Jazzy Bazz, Luidji et Makala). Son style old school, inspiré de son amour pour le cinéma se repère dans son instru qui emmêle années 1990 et mesures futuristes. Il sera accompagné sur scène par la chanteuse Enchantée Julia.

Nes :

NeS est à l’image de la nouvelle génération des artistes rap : autodidacte et inspiré par différents courants musicaux. À seulement 19 ans, sa musique transpire déjà une maturité pleinement assumée. Certains diront que parler d’âge est révolu, mais quand même, ça force le respect et ça pose question ! Le rappeur originaire du Val-de-Marne commence le rap en 2018 et cinq ans plus tard, il dévoile (déjà) son septième projet !

Dans Ça va aller, comme dans le reste de sa discographie, NeS est resté fidèle à sa ligne directrice : redonner ses lettres de noblesse au rap, une sorte de retour aux sources. Son art est technique, précis avec des flows plutôt old school et peu de refrains (encore moins chantonnés, même s’il s’y essaye parfois). Un rappeur tout-terrain qui ne s’invente pas de vie, nourri par ses influences musicales diverses. Il donne une place centrale à son équipe, nommée un nombre de fois incalculable dans les morceaux de la jeune pépite.

Une jeune pousse pleine d’avenir à retrouver en ouverture d’un Chapiteau rap français anthologique pour fêter les 50 ans de NJP !. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-10-13 20:00:00 fin : 2023-10-13 . EUR.

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Disiz :

Actor, singer, rapper, Disiz has never ceased to renew himself throughout a career in constant mutation. A pillar of the French rap scene since the release of his debut album Poisson Rouge, the ex-La Peste continues his transformation into a pop artist with L?Amour, his thirteenth album, announced on Valentine?s Day and featuring a single with Damso. The album is inevitably an album of love, with a strong emphasis on vocals and soothing, intimate lyrics. Which won’t stop him from returning to the Chapiteau stage in October!

Meryl:

Meryl puts the Caribbean firmly on the map of the French rap game. The young rapper from Martinique invents incredible vocal melodies over danceable beats, combining sharp lyrics and swaying prod, trap, zouk, dancehall?in French as well as Creole. Meryl is a hitmaker to be reckoned with. In recent years, she has collaborated with SCH, Soprano and Niska!

Prince Waly:

Prince Wally, real name Moussa, is the heir to French rap. His passionate style has been honed since his early days in Montreuil with Big Budha Cheez.

Indestructible, after a battle with cancer and three years of silence, the release of his new album Moussa marks a stunning comeback! This accident of life is beautifully illustrated on the album cover. In his eponymous work, Moussa combines technical rap with a mastery of lyrics full of sincerity and egotrip. When Prince Waly tells a story, shows off and gives himself away, French rap listens. His productions are both refined and ambitious, and his guest cast is prestigious (Feu! Chatterton, Freeze Corleone Enchantée Julia, Jazzy Bazz, Luidji and Makala). His old-school style, inspired by his love of cinema, can be spotted in his instrumentation, which mixes 1990s and futuristic beats. He will be accompanied on stage by singer Enchantée Julia.

Nes :

NeS is just like the new generation of rap artists: self-taught and inspired by different musical currents. At just 19 years of age, his music already exudes a fully assumed maturity. Some would say that talking about age is a thing of the past, but even so, it commands respect and begs the question! The rapper from Val-de-Marne began rapping in 2018, and five years later, he has unveiled (already) his seventh project!

On Ça va aller, as on the rest of his discography, NeS remains faithful to his guiding principle: to restore rap to its former glory, a sort of return to its roots. His art is technical and precise, with rather old-school flows and few choruses (and even fewer sung ones, although he sometimes tries). An all-terrain rapper who doesn’t invent a life for himself, nourished by his diverse musical influences. He gives a central place to his team, named countless times in the tracks of this young nugget.

A young up-and-comer with a bright future, to be found at the opening of an anthological French rap Chapiteau to celebrate NJP?s 50th anniversary!

Disiz :

Actor, cantante, rapero, Disiz no ha dejado de renovarse a lo largo de una carrera en constante mutación. Pilar del rap francés desde la publicación de su álbum de debut Poisson Rouge, el ex-La Peste prosigue su transformación en artista pop con L’Amour, su decimotercer álbum, anunciado el día de San Valentín y que incluye un single con Damso. Este álbum gira inevitablemente en torno al amor, con un fuerte énfasis en la voz y unas letras tranquilizadoras e intimistas. Pero eso no le impedirá volver al escenario del Chapiteau en octubre

Meryl:

Meryl sitúa al Caribe en el mapa del rap francés. La joven rapera de Martinica inventa increíbles melodías vocales sobre ritmos bailables, combinando letras afiladas y una producción oscilante, trap, zouk, dancehall… tanto en francés como en criollo. Meryl es una creadora de éxitos de alquiler. En los últimos años ha colaborado con artistas de la talla de SCH, Soprano y Niska

Príncipe Waly :

Prince Wally, de nombre real Moussa, es el heredero del rap francés. Lleva trabajando en su apasionado estilo desde sus inicios en Montreuil con Big Budha Cheez.

Indestructible, después de una batalla contra el cáncer y tres años de silencio, el lanzamiento de su nuevo álbum Moussa marca un impresionante regreso Este accidente de la vida está magníficamente ilustrado en la portada del álbum. En su obra homónima, Moussa combina el rap técnico con una maestría de letras llenas de sinceridad y egotrip. Cuando Prince Waly cuenta una historia, se exhibe y se abre, el rap francés escucha. Sus producciones son elegantes y ambiciosas, y su elenco de invitados es prestigioso (Feu! Chatterton, Freeze Corleone Enchantée Julia, Jazzy Bazz, Luidji y Makala). Su estilo de la vieja escuela, inspirado en su amor por el cine, queda patente en su instrumentación, que mezcla ritmos noventeros y futuristas. Le acompañará en el escenario la cantante Enchantée Julia.

Nes :

NeS es como la nueva generación de artistas de rap: autodidacta e inspirado por diferentes tendencias musicales. Con sólo 19 años, su música destila ya una madurez plena. Algunos dirán que hablar de edad es cosa del pasado, ¡pero aun así impone respeto y suscita preguntas! El rapero de Val-de-Marne empezó a rapear en 2018, ¡y cinco años después ya ha desvelado (ya) su séptimo proyecto!

En Ça va aller, como en el resto de su discografía, NeS se ha mantenido fiel a su principio rector: restaurar el rap a su antigua gloria, una especie de regreso a sus raíces. Su arte es técnico y preciso, con flujos más bien de la vieja escuela y pocos estribillos (y aún menos cantados, aunque a veces lo intenta). Un rapero todoterreno que no se inventa una vida, nutriéndose de sus diversas influencias musicales. Da un lugar central a su equipo, nombrado innumerables veces en las pistas de esta joven pepita.

Una joven promesa con un futuro brillante, que se encuentra en la apertura de una antológica del rap francés ¡Chapiteau para celebrar el 50 aniversario de NJP!

Disiz :

Disiz ist ein Schauspieler, Sänger und Rapper, der sich im Laufe seiner Karriere immer wieder erneuert hat. Seit der Veröffentlichung seines ersten Albums Poisson Rouge ist der Ex-La Peste eine feste Größe im französischen Rap. Mit L’Amour, seinem 13. Album, das am Valentinstag angekündigt wurde und eine Single mit Damso als Featuring enthält, mausert er sich weiter zum Popkünstler. Das Album ist ein Liebesalbum, auf dem der Gesang und seine ruhigen, intimen Texte im Vordergrund stehen. Das hält ihn aber nicht davon ab, im Oktober wieder auf der Bühne des Chapiteau zu stehen!

Meryl:

Meryl hat die Karibik auf der Landkarte des französischen Rapgames an prominenter Stelle platziert. Die junge Rapperin aus Martinique erfindet unglaubliche Gesangsmelodien zu tanzbaren Beats, indem sie scharfe Lyrics mit schwungvollen Beats, Trap, Zouk, Dancehall usw. kombiniert, und zwar sowohl auf Französisch als auch auf Kreolisch. Meryl ist eine Hitmacherin. In den letzten Jahren hat sie mit SCH, Soprano oder auch Niska zusammengearbeitet!

Prince Waly:

Prince Wally, mit bürgerlichem Namen Moussa, ist der Erbe des französischen Rap. An seinem leidenschaftlichen Stil arbeitet er seit seinen Anfängen in Montreuil mit Big Budha Cheez.

Unverwüstlich, nach einem Kampf gegen den Krebs und drei Jahren des Schweigens markiert die Veröffentlichung seines neuen Albums Moussa ein krachendes Comeback! Dieser Lebensunfall ist auf dem Cover des Albums wunderbar ins Bild gesetzt. In seinem gleichnamigen Werk verbindet Moussa technischen Rap mit der Beherrschung von Texten, die voller Aufrichtigkeit, aber auch Egotrip sind. Wenn Prince Waly eine Geschichte erzählt, angibt und sich selbst preisgibt, hört der französische Rap zu. Die Produktionen sind gleichzeitig schlicht und ehrgeizig, und die Besetzung der Gäste ist hochkarätig (Feu! Chatterton, Freeze Corleone Enchantée Julia, Jazzy Bazz, Luidji und Makala). Sein Old-School-Stil, der von seiner Liebe zum Kino inspiriert ist, zeigt sich in seinen Instrumenten, die die 1990er Jahre mit futuristischen Takten vermischen. Auf der Bühne wird er von der Sängerin Enchantée Julia begleitet.

Nes :

NeS ist wie die neue Generation von Rap-Künstlern: autodidaktisch und von verschiedenen musikalischen Strömungen inspiriert. Mit gerade einmal 19 Jahren strahlt seine Musik bereits eine selbstbewusste Reife aus. Manch einer mag sagen, dass es vorbei ist, von Alter zu sprechen, aber dennoch, das ist respekteinflößend und wirft Fragen auf! Der aus dem Val-de-Marne stammende Rapper beginnt 2018 mit dem Rappen und fünf Jahre später enthüllt er (bereits) sein siebtes Projekt!

In Ça va aller ist NeS, wie auch im Rest seiner Diskografie, seiner Leitlinie treu geblieben: dem Rap wieder zu seinem Recht verhelfen, eine Art Rückkehr zu den Wurzeln. Seine Kunst ist technisch, präzise mit eher oldschooligen Flows und wenig Refrains (noch weniger gesummt, auch wenn er sich manchmal daran versucht). Ein Allround-Rapper, der sein Leben nicht selbst erfindet und von seinen verschiedenen musikalischen Einflüssen genährt wird. Er räumt seinem Team einen zentralen Platz ein, das in den Stücken des jungen Nuggets unzählige Male genannt wird.

Ein junges, aufstrebendes Talent, das Sie bei der Eröffnung eines anthologischen Chapiteau rap français zur Feier des 50-jährigen Bestehens von NJP erleben können!

