SPECTACLE – L’ATELIER FAIT SON SHOW! 47 rue Henri Bazin, 27 mai 2023, Nancy.

L’Atelier de La Compagnie est fier de vous présenter son spectacle d’improvisation théâtrale : L’atelier fait son Show !

Les comédien.nes défieront le chronomètre durant 70 minutes en vous proposant une succession de scènes mêlant émotions et rire…Ils vous transporteront dans différents univers dont eux et elles seul.es ont le secret…

Le spectacle convient aux enfants.

A l’issue du spectacle, nous vous invitons à partager avec nous un moment convivial autour d’un verre.

L’entrée est à 5 euros ici : https://www.helloasso.com/…/eve…/l-atelier-fait-son-show

Vous pouvez réserver votre place en message privé.

ou sur place le soir du spectacle à partir de 20h. Tout public

Samedi 2023-05-27 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-27 . 5 EUR.

47 rue Henri Bazin MJC Bazin

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



L’Atelier de La Compagnie is proud to present its theatrical improvisation show: L?atelier fait son Show!

The actors will defy the clock for 70 minutes by offering you a succession of scenes mixing emotions and laughter… They will transport you in different universes of which only they have the secret..

The show is suitable for children.

At the end of the show, we invite you to share with us a friendly moment around a drink.

The entrance is 5 euros here : https://www.helloasso.com/…/eve…/l-atelier-fait-son-show

You can reserve your place in private message.

or on the spot the evening of the show from 8 pm

L’Atelier de La Compagnie se enorgullece de presentar su espectáculo de improvisación teatral: ¡L’atelier fait son Show!

Los actores desafiarán al reloj durante 70 minutos ofreciéndole una sucesión de escenas que mezclan emociones y risas… Le transportarán a diferentes universos de los que sólo ellos tienen el secreto..

El espectáculo es apto para niños.

Al final del espectáculo, le invitamos a compartir con nosotros un momento de convivencia tomando una copa.

La entrada cuesta 5 euros aquí: https://www.helloasso.com/…/eve…/l-atelier-fait-son-show

Puede reservar su plaza por mensaje privado

o in situ la noche del espectáculo a partir de las 20.00 horas

Das Atelier de La Compagnie ist stolz darauf, Ihnen seine Improvisationstheater-Show zu präsentieren: L’atelier fait son Show!

Die Schauspieler werden 70 Minuten lang die Stoppuhr herausfordern, indem sie Ihnen eine Reihe von Szenen vorführen, die Emotionen und Lachen vermischen und Sie in verschiedene Welten entführen, die nur sie selbst kennen

Die Show ist für Kinder geeignet.

Im Anschluss an die Vorstellung laden wir Sie ein, mit uns einen gemütlichen Moment bei einem Getränk zu verbringen.

Der Eintritt kostet 5 Euro hier: https://www.helloasso.com/…/eve…/l-atelier-fait-son-show

Sie können Ihren Platz per Privatnachricht reservieren.

oder vor Ort am Abend der Aufführung ab 20 Uhr

