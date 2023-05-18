UNE EXPO DE WOUF Espace animalier, 18 mai 2023, Nancy.

L’Espace animalier présente une exposition permettant aux propriétaires de chiens d’en apprendre plus sur le comportement de leur compagnon à quatre pattes, tout en partageant un bon moment avec lui. Des jeux sont en effet à la disposition des toutous et des panneaux pédagogiques pour les maîtres. Cette exposition est réalisée en partenariat avec la SLPA d’Amance : elle expose des photos de chiens à adopter.

-400 races de chiens : être ou ne pas être …un canus lupus familiaris ?

Quel point commun y-a-t-il entre un chihuahua pesant moins de 2kg et un mastiff de plus de 90kg ? Ou entre un caniche bien toiletté et un musculeux pitbull ? Ce sont tous des chiens !!!

– Les Postures du chien : corps et âme

Comprendre la posture corporelle du chien est fondamental pour le maître. Et elle permet au chien de manifester de l’affection, de l’apaisement ou au contraire de l’agressivité.

– Concours photo «Nancy, mon chien et moi»

La Direction Écologie et nature organise un concours photo. Pour participer, il suffit de déposer une ou deux photographies, en format JPG 300 Dpi, représentant son chien dans un lieu emblématique de Nancy. Toutes les informations sont sur le site internet de la Ville de Nancy :. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-05-18 à 13:30:00 ; fin : 2023-11-05 16:45:00. 0 EUR.

Espace animalier Parc de la Pépinière

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



The Espace animalier presents an exhibition allowing dog owners to learn more about the behavior of their four-legged friend, while sharing a good time with him. Games are available for the dogs and educational panels for the owners. This exhibition is realized in partnership with the SLPA of Amance: it exposes photos of dogs to adopt.

-400 breeds of dogs: to be or not to be … a canus lupus familiaris?

What does a Chihuahua weighing less than 2kg have in common with a mastiff weighing more than 90kg? Or between a well-groomed poodle and a muscular pit bull? They are all dogs!!!

– The dog’s postures: body and soul

Understanding the dog’s body posture is fundamental for the owner. It allows the dog to show affection, appeasement or on the contrary aggressiveness.

– Photo contest « Nancy, my dog and me

The Ecology and Nature Department is organizing a photo contest. To participate, you just have to submit one or two photographs, in JPG 300 Dpi format, representing your dog in an emblematic place of Nancy. All information is available on the City of Nancy’s website:

El Espace animalier presenta una exposición que permite a los dueños de perros aprender más sobre el comportamiento de su compañero de cuatro patas, al tiempo que comparten un buen rato con él. Habrá juegos para los perros y paneles didácticos para los dueños. Esta exposición se organiza en colaboración con la SLPA de Amance: en ella se exponen fotos de perros en adopción.

-400 razas de perros: ¿ser o no ser …un canus lupus familiaris?

¿Qué tienen en común un chihuahua de menos de 2 kg y un mastín de más de 90 kg? ¿O entre un caniche bien cuidado y un musculoso pit bull? Todos son perros

– Posturas del perro: cuerpo y alma

Comprender la postura corporal del perro es fundamental para el propietario. Permite al perro mostrar afecto, apaciguamiento o, por el contrario, agresividad.

– Concurso fotográfico « Nancy, mi perro y yo

El Departamento de Ecología y Naturaleza organiza un concurso de fotografía. Para participar, sólo tiene que presentar una o dos fotografías, en formato JPG 300 Dpi, en las que aparezca su perro en un lugar emblemático de Nancy. Toda la información está disponible en la página web de la ciudad de Nancy:

Der Espace animalier zeigt eine Ausstellung, die es Hundebesitzern ermöglicht, mehr über das Verhalten ihres vierbeinigen Freundes zu erfahren und gleichzeitig eine gute Zeit mit ihm zu verbringen. Es gibt Spiele für die Hunde und pädagogische Schilder für die Besitzer. Diese Ausstellung wird in Zusammenarbeit mit der SLPA Amance durchgeführt: Sie zeigt Fotos von Hunden, die zur Adoption freigegeben sind.

-400 Hunderassen: Sein oder nicht sein …ein canus lupus familiaris?

Was haben ein Chihuahua mit einem Gewicht von weniger als 2 kg und ein Mastiff mit einem Gewicht von über 90 kg gemeinsam? Oder zwischen einem gepflegten Pudel und einem muskulösen Pitbull? Das sind alles Hunde!

– Die Körperhaltung des Hundes: Körper und Seele

Die Körperhaltung des Hundes zu verstehen, ist für den Hundehalter von grundlegender Bedeutung. Und sie ermöglicht es dem Hund, Zuneigung, Beschwichtigung oder im Gegenteil Aggressivität zu zeigen.

– Fotowettbewerb « Nancy, mein Hund und ich » (Nancy, mon chien et moi)

Die Direktion für Ökologie und Natur organisiert einen Fotowettbewerb. Um teilzunehmen, reicht es aus, ein oder zwei Fotos im Format JPG 300 Dpi einzureichen, die den eigenen Hund an einem symbolträchtigen Ort in Nancy zeigen. Alle Informationen finden Sie auf der Website der Stadt Nancy :

