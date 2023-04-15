EXPOSITION – CACHETTES 34 rue Sainte-Catherine, 15 avril 2023, Nancy.

Les humains sont là, tous aux abris ! Le lapin disparaît dans son terrier, un plongeon du castor dans la rivière le ramène à sa hutte, et la prudente marmotte détale dans ses galeries… Mais comment sont fabriquées toutes ces cachettes aux formes et aux matériaux variés qui inspirent tant nos propres constructions ? Sous terre, sur terre ou dans les airs, creusez le sujet des animaux-architectes lors d’une exploration immersive, ludique et interactive à hauteur d’enfant ! En partenariat avec la Maison de l’architecture de Lorraine.. Enfants

Vendredi 2023-04-15 à 09:00:00 ; fin : 2023-11-19 12:00:00. 5.5 EUR.

34 rue Sainte-Catherine Museum Aquarium

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



The humans are there, all to the shelters! The rabbit disappears into its burrow, the beaver dives into the river to return to its lodge, and the prudent marmot scurries away into its galleries… But how are all these hiding places made, with their varied shapes and materials that inspire our own constructions? Under the ground, on the ground or in the air, dig into the subject of animal architects during an immersive, playful and interactive exploration at the height of a child! In partnership with the Maison de l’architecture de Lorraine.

Los humanos están allí, ¡todos a los refugios! El conejo desaparece en su madriguera, el castor se zambulle en el río para volver a su albergue, y la prudente marmota se escabulle en sus galerías… Pero, ¿cómo se hacen todos estos escondites, con sus formas y materiales variados, que tanto inspiran nuestras propias construcciones? Bajo tierra, en el suelo o en el aire, explore el tema de los animales arquitectos durante una exploración inmersiva, lúdica e interactiva a nivel infantil En colaboración con la Maison de l’architecture de Lorraine.

Die Menschen sind da, alle in Deckung! Das Kaninchen verschwindet in seinem Bau, ein Sprung des Bibers in den Fluss bringt ihn zurück in seine Hütte, und das vorsichtige Murmeltier flüchtet in seine Stollen… Aber wie werden all diese Verstecke mit ihren unterschiedlichen Formen und Materialien, die unsere eigenen Bauten so sehr inspirieren, hergestellt? Unter der Erde, auf der Erde oder in der Luft: Erforschen Sie das Thema der Tierarchitekten auf einer immersiven, spielerischen und interaktiven Entdeckungsreise auf Kinderhöhe! In Partnerschaft mit dem Maison de l’architecture de Lorraine.

