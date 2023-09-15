Expo photos et projection film souvenirs Nançay, 15 septembre 2023, Nançay.

Nançay,Cher

L’Association Promotion Animations Rurales propose une exposition photos du 15 septembre au 15 octobre et une projection de films souvenirs le dimanche 17 septembre..

2023-09-15 fin : 2023-09-17 . .

Nançay 18330 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



The Association Promotion Animations Rurales is organizing a photo exhibition from September 15 to October 15, and a screening of souvenir films on Sunday September 17.

La Association Promotion Animations Rurales organiza una exposición fotográfica del 15 de septiembre al 15 de octubre y una proyección de películas de recuerdo el domingo 17 de septiembre.

Die Association Promotion Animations Rurales bietet vom 15. September bis zum 15. Oktober eine Fotoausstellung und am Sonntag, dem 17. September, eine Vorführung von Erinnerungsfilmen.

