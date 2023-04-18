SORTIE NATURE, ÇA BUTINE DANS NOS FLEURS ! Les Huttes, 18 avril 2023, Nalliers.

Une sortie au grand air pour vous initier à l’identification des insectes pollinisateurs par la photographie, et participer à l’inventaire des insectes près de chez vous !.

2023-04-18 à ; fin : 2023-04-18 17:00:00. .

Les Huttes Réserve Biologique Départementale

Nalliers 85370 Vendée Pays de la Loire



An outing in the fresh air to learn how to identify pollinating insects through photography, and to participate in the inventory of insects near your home!

Una salida al aire libre para aprender a identificar los insectos polinizadores a través de la fotografía y participar en el inventario de insectos cerca de casa

Ein Ausflug an die frische Luft, bei dem Sie lernen, bestäubende Insekten durch Fotografie zu identifizieren und an der Insekteninventur in Ihrer Nähe teilzunehmen!

