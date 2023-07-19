Apéritif et spectacle au hameau de Mergieux Najac
Apéritif et spectacle au hameau de Mergieux Najac, 19 juillet 2023, Najac.
Najac,Aveyron
19h30 : apéro dinatoire partagé // 21h : spectacle d’ombres avec Télécharabia, au chapeau..
2023-07-19
Najac 12270 Aveyron Occitanie
7:30pm: shared aperitif and dinner // 9pm: shadow show with Télécharabia, by the hat.
19.30 h: aperitivo compartido y cena // 21.00 h: espectáculo de sombras con Télécharabia, junto al sombrero.
19:30 Uhr: Gemeinsamer Aperitif und Abendessen // 21:00 Uhr: Schattenspiel mit Télécharabia, Hutpreis.
