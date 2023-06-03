Visite du jardin MÚZEUM ČERVENÝ KLÁŠTOR, 3 juin 2023, Nové Zámky.

Visite du jardin 3 et 4 juin MÚZEUM ČERVENÝ KLÁŠTOR

The Red Monastery Museum presents the life of Carthusian and Camaldolese monks. Monks grew medicinal plants and treated people with them. The object is located in the national park. During three days: 10:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. – presentation of the gardens and a lecture on the topic: The spiritual dimension of medicinal herbs and trees, the medicinal effects of herbs, the history of medicine. Accompanying activities: art and creative workshops for children with the theme of herbs, preparation and sale of herbal lemonades.

MÚZEUM ČERVENÝ KLÁŠTOR Pod lipami 20 Nové Zámky 940 67 Nové Zámky okres Nové Zámky Région de Nitra 904729110 http://www.muzeumcervenyklastor.sk

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-03T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T17:00:00+02:00

2023-06-04T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T17:00:00+02:00

©