Visite du jardin 3 et 4 juin MÚZEJNÁ ZÁHRADA MESTSKÉHO MÚZEA V SEREDI

The Sereď City Museum was founded on its citizens’ initiative and opened on December, 15th 2004. It is located in the building of a former Roman Catholic Parish Building, today known as Fándly’s Parish Building. The museum was founded by the Town of Sereď. Water Castle Šintava – is the main exhibition of the Town Museum in Sereď. The Museum garden serves as a continuation of the exhibition in the parish courtyard. It includes the preserved foundations of the pillar of the extinct medieval church from the 14th century. The Program: June 2, 2023, 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm „Tea evening with music“ June 3, 2023, 15.00 – 18.00 Fándly’s non-flowering apple tree, history of the rectory and church – a tour of historical artifacts and monuments of the defunct church in the garden and lapidary with expert interpretation June 4 2023, 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm Family Sunday with a fairy tale – Teatro Neline „About the meadow, the butterfly and the flower fairy“ in the Museumgarden

MÚZEJNÁ ZÁHRADA MESTSKÉHO MÚZEA V SEREDI Ul. M. R. Štefánika 8 Trebišov 075 01 Trebišov okres Trebišov Région de Košice 950894373 http://www.muzeum.sered.sk

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-03T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T17:00:00+02:00

2023-06-04T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T17:00:00+02:00

