Visite du jardin MUZEÁLNA ZÁHRADA PRI SNM V MARTINE, 3 juin 2023, Martin.

Former botanical garden of Slovak national museum in Martin opened its doors in late 1930s. Jozef Vaněk, the famous Czech landscape architect from Chrudim, designed the original project. The garden should have presented the collection of original Carpathian flora. Later due to concept changes and lack of material support altered the objectives of collecting plants towards more exotic species, mainly from North America. Due to Slovak national museum departments merge and relocation to capital, interest in botanical garden was lost and started to decay. The first systematic reconstruction started in 1990s and concept was changed into the park. Nowadays the garden’s operating mode is based on several Slovak National Museum workers and volunteers from nearby. Long-awaited reconstruction would focus on returning the original concept of Carpathian plants’ collection from home Turiec region.

MUZEÁLNA ZÁHRADA PRI SNM V MARTINE Malá hora 2 Martin 036 01 Centrum okres Martin Région de Žilina 2458 113 https://www.facebook.com/zahradaSNM/

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-03T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T17:00:00+02:00

2023-06-04T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T17:00:00+02:00

