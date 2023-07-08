Acoustic Guitare Rendez-Vous Music’Halle Astaffort, 8 juillet 2023, Astaffort.

Astaffort,Lot-et-Garonne

Concert de guitare fingerstyle avec Eric Gombart et Antoine Tatich.

2023-07-08 à ; fin : 2023-07-08 . EUR.

Music’Halle Place André Routier

Astaffort 47220 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Fingerstyle guitar concert with Eric Gombart and Antoine Tatich

Concierto de guitarra fingerstyle con Eric Gombart y Antoine Tatich

Fingerstyle-Gitarrenkonzert mit Eric Gombart und Antoine Tatich

