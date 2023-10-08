Une oeuvre, un invité, un café : Hipster in stone et la copie dans la statuaire Musée Juliobona, 8 octobre 2023, Lillebonne.

Par Leo Caillard, artiste.

L’artiste Leo Caillard vous présente son œuvre Hipster in stone. Ce sera l’occasion pour lui d’évoquer son travail et l’importance de la statuaire antique dans son œuvre. Vous verrez qu’Apollon est loin d’être le seul personnage mythologique à partir duquel il travaille. Enfin nous aborderons également une thématique centrale de son art, la copie dans la statuaire, une pratique déjà omniprésente durant l’Antiquité..

2023-10-08 à 15:00:00 ; fin : 2023-10-08 16:30:00. .

Musée Juliobona Place Félix Faure

Lillebonne 76170 Seine-Maritime Normandie



By Leo Caillard, artist.

The artist Leo Caillard presents his work Hipster in stone. This will be an opportunity for him to talk about his work and the importance of ancient statuary in his work. You will see that Apollo is far from being the only mythological character from which he works. Finally, we will also discuss a central theme of his art, the copy in the statuary, a practice that was already omnipresent during Antiquity.

Por Leo Caillard, artista.

El artista Leo Caillard presenta su obra Hipster en piedra. Será la ocasión para él de hablar de su trabajo y de la importancia de la estatuaria antigua en su obra. Verá que Apolo dista mucho de ser el único personaje mitológico a partir del cual trabaja. Por último, también hablaremos de un tema central de su arte, la copia de estatuaria, una práctica que ya era omnipresente en la Antigüedad.

Von Leo Caillard, Künstler.

Der Künstler Leo Caillard stellt Ihnen sein Werk Hipster in stone vor. Dabei wird er über seine Arbeit und die Bedeutung der antiken Statuen in seinem Werk sprechen. Sie werden sehen, dass Apollon bei weitem nicht die einzige mythologische Figur ist, mit der er arbeitet. Schließlich werden wir uns auch mit einem zentralen Thema seiner Kunst beschäftigen: dem Kopieren von Statuen, einer Praxis, die bereits in der Antike allgegenwärtig war.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-03 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité