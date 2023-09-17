Concert Musée Ivan Tourgueniev – Villa Viardot Bougival Catégories d’Évènement: Bougival

Yvelines Concert Musée Ivan Tourgueniev – Villa Viardot Bougival, 17 septembre 2023, Bougival. Concert Dimanche 17 septembre, 16h00, 17h30 Musée Ivan Tourgueniev – Villa Viardot Concert autour du piano de Pauline Viardot, Pièces de Fauré, Bizet, Gounod, Viardot, Chopin

Aline Bartissol et Eloy Orzaiz piano, Naaman Sluchin violon et Jean Manificier comédien. Musée Ivan Tourgueniev – Villa Viardot 16 rue Yvan Tourgueneff 78380 Bougival Bougival 78380 Yvelines Île-de-France [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 06 70 20 67 34 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « agbizetdirection@gmail.com »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-09-17T16:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-17T17:00:00+02:00

Catégories d'Évènement: Bougival, Yvelines
Lieu Musée Ivan Tourgueniev - Villa Viardot
Adresse 16 rue Yvan Tourgueneff 78380 Bougival
Ville Bougival

Musée Ivan Tourgueniev - Villa Viardot Bougival Yvelines https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/bougival/