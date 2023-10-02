Exposition peinture : Itzal Aktiboa : peintures d’Oaia Peruarena Musée de la Prison dite des Evêques Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port, 2 octobre 2023, Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port.

Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Ouvert tous les jours sauf mardi.

Née à Irun en 1972, Oaia Peruarena a son atelier à Bera, en Navarre. Passionnée par la peinture dès son enfance, elle s’est formée auprès d’Inaki Alvarez (Donostia) et de Maite Unzurrunzaga (Zarautz) ainsi qu’avec les peintres du Baztan, José Mari Apezetxea et Tomás Sobrino.

Inspirée par la nature et les paysages contrastés du Baztan, elle s’est d’abord consacrée à la peinture figurative. C’est au cours d’une visite au Musée Reina Sofía à Madrid qu’elle fut touchée par la force des œuvres du peintre hispano-américain Esteban Vicente et qu’elle s’est tournée vers l’abstraction.

Dès lors, inspirée par les œuvres de peintres tels que Rafael Ruiz Balerdi, Joan Mitchell et Zao Wou-Ki, elle recherche une expression plus libre où la couleur et le gestuel ont une place essentielle, notamment dans ses grands formats..

2023-10-02 fin : 2023-10-30 18:30:00. EUR.

Musée de la Prison dite des Evêques

Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port 64220 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Open every day except Tuesday.

Born in Irun in 1972, Oaia Peruarena has her studio in Bera, Navarre. Passionate about painting since childhood, she trained with Inaki Alvarez (Donostia) and Maite Unzurrunzaga (Zarautz), as well as with Baztan painters José Mari Apezetxea and Tomás Sobrino.

Inspired by nature and the contrasting landscapes of Baztan, she initially devoted herself to figurative painting. It was during a visit to the Reina Sofía Museum in Madrid that she was moved by the power of the works of Spanish-American painter Esteban Vicente and turned to abstraction.

Since then, inspired by the works of painters such as Rafael Ruiz Balerdi, Joan Mitchell and Zao Wou-Ki, she has sought a freer expression in which color and gesture play an essential role, particularly in her large-format work.

Abierto todos los días excepto el martes.

Nacida en Irún en 1972, Oaia Peruarena tiene su estudio en Bera, Navarra. Apasionada de la pintura desde temprana edad, se formó con Iñaki Álvarez (Donostia) y Maite Unzurrunzaga (Zarautz), así como con los pintores baztaneses José Mari Apezetxea y Tomás Sobrino.

Inspirada por la naturaleza y los paisajes contrastados de Baztan, se dedicó inicialmente a la pintura figurativa. Fue durante una visita al Museo Reina Sofía de Madrid cuando, conmovida por la fuerza de las obras del pintor hispanoamericano Esteban Vicente, se pasó a la abstracción.

Desde entonces, inspirada por las obras de pintores como Rafael Ruiz Balerdi, Joan Mitchell y Zao Wou-Ki, ha buscado una expresión más libre en la que el color y el gesto desempeñan un papel esencial, sobre todo en sus grandes formatos.

Täglich außer dienstags geöffnet.

Oaia Peruarena wurde 1972 in Irun geboren und hat ihr Atelier in Bera, Navarra. Schon als Kind begeisterte sie sich für die Malerei und lernte bei Inaki Alvarez (Donostia) und Maite Unzurrunzaga (Zarautz) sowie bei den Baztan-Malern José Mari Apezetxea und Tomás Sobrino.

Inspiriert von der Natur und den kontrastreichen Landschaften des Baztan widmete sie sich zunächst der figurativen Malerei. Bei einem Besuch des Museums Reina Sofía in Madrid wurde sie von der Kraft der Werke des hispano-amerikanischen Malers Esteban Vicente berührt und wandte sich der Abstraktion zu.

Von da an suchte sie, inspiriert von den Werken von Malern wie Rafael Ruiz Balerdi, Joan Mitchell und Zao Wou-Ki, nach einem freieren Ausdruck, in dem die Farbe und die Gestik einen wesentlichen Platz einnehmen, insbesondere in ihren großformatigen Werken.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-14 par Office de Tourisme Pays Basque