45 Grande Rue Fillières Meurthe-et-Moselle
2023-04-16 14:00:00 14:00:00 – 2023-10-01 18:00:00 18:00:00
Le musée campagnard agricole, situé dans un charmant village riche en patrimoine, abrite une collection de matériel agricole ancien et propose des expositions de peintures en saison estivale.
+33 3 82 25 00 72 http://www.fillieres.fr/
