MUSÉE CAMPAGNARD DE FILLIÈRES, 16 avril 2023, Fillières OT DU GRAND LONGWY Fillières.

MUSÉE CAMPAGNARD DE FILLIÈRES

45 Grande Rue Fillières Meurthe-et-Moselle  
2023-04-16 14:00:00 14:00:00 – 2023-10-01 18:00:00 18:00:00

Fillières
Meurthe-et-Moselle

Fillières

 

Le musée campagnard agricole, situé dans un charmant village riche en patrimoine, abrite une collection de matériel agricole ancien et propose des expositions de peintures en saison estivale.

+33 3 82 25 00 72 http://www.fillieres.fr/

OTPL – DimDom
Fillières
dernière mise à jour : 2023-02-24 par OT DU GRAND LONGWY