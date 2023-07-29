Un samedi au musée (Musée Marzelles) Musée Albert Marzelles Marmande
Marmande,Lot-et-Garonne
Un samedi au musée :
Visite commentée de l’exposition.
Entrée libre
– Mercredi, jeudi, vendredi 15h-18h
– Samedi 10h-12h & 15h-18h
Visites commentées à la demande.
2023-07-29
Musée Albert Marzelles Rue Abel Boyé
Marmande 47200 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
A Saturday at the Museum:
Guided tour of the exhibition.
Free admission
– Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 3pm-6pm
– Saturday 10h-12h & 15h-18h
Guided tours on request
Un sábado en el museo :
Visita guiada a la exposición.
Entrada gratuita
– Miércoles, jueves, viernes 15h-18h
– Sábado 10h-12h & 15h-18h
Visitas guiadas previa petición
Ein Samstag im Museum :
Kommentierte Besichtigung der Ausstellung.
Freier Eintritt
– Mittwoch, Donnerstag, Freitag 15h-18h
– Samstag 10h-12h & 15h-18h
Kommentierte Besuche auf Anfrage
