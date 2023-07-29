Un samedi au musée (Musée Marzelles) Musée Albert Marzelles Marmande, 29 juillet 2023, Marmande.

Marmande,Lot-et-Garonne

Un samedi au musée :

Visite commentée de l’exposition.

Entrée libre

– Mercredi, jeudi, vendredi 15h-18h

– Samedi 10h-12h & 15h-18h

Visites commentées à la demande.

2023-07-29

Musée Albert Marzelles Rue Abel Boyé

Marmande 47200 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A Saturday at the Museum:

Guided tour of the exhibition.

Free admission

– Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 3pm-6pm

– Saturday 10h-12h & 15h-18h

Guided tours on request

Un sábado en el museo :

Visita guiada a la exposición.

Entrada gratuita

– Miércoles, jueves, viernes 15h-18h

– Sábado 10h-12h & 15h-18h

Visitas guiadas previa petición

Ein Samstag im Museum :

Kommentierte Besichtigung der Ausstellung.

Freier Eintritt

– Mittwoch, Donnerstag, Freitag 15h-18h

– Samstag 10h-12h & 15h-18h

Kommentierte Besuche auf Anfrage

