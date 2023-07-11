MURVIEL-LÈS-MONTPELLIER, UN TRÉSOR D’ARCHÉOLOGIE Murviel-lès-Montpellier, 11 juillet 2023, Murviel-lès-Montpellier.

Murviel-lès-Montpellier,Hérault

Découvrez le passé gallo-romain de Murviel-lès-Montpellier grâce à la visite du site archéologique (forum) et du musée Paul Soyris. La vie de

Samnaga, cité de la Narbonnaise, n’aura plus de secrets pour vous !.

2023-07-11 10:00:00 fin : 2023-07-11 12:00:00. EUR.

Murviel-lès-Montpellier 34570 Hérault Occitanie



Discover the Gallo-Roman past of Murviel-lès-Montpellier with a visit to the archaeological site (forum) and the Paul Soyris Museum. The life of

Samnaga, city of the Narbonnaise region, will hold no secrets for you!

Descubra el pasado galo-romano de Murviel-lès-Montpellier con una visita al yacimiento arqueológico (foro) y al Museo Paul Soyris. La vida de

Samnaga, ciudad de la Narbonense, no tendrá secretos para usted

Entdecken Sie die gallo-römische Vergangenheit von Murviel-lès-Montpellier bei einem Besuch der archäologischen Stätte (Forum) und des Museums Paul Soyris. Das Leben von

Samnaga, einer Stadt in der Narbonnaise, wird keine Geheimnisse mehr vor Ihnen haben!

