La flore du château de Ventadour Moustier-Ventadour, 3 juin 2023, Moustier-Ventadour.

Moustier-Ventadour,Corrèze

Découvrez la flore exceptionnelle du château de Ventadour.

À 10h30. Rendez-vous à la billetterie du château.

Tarifs : 3€ pour les plus de 16 ans.

Renseignements et réservation au 05 55 93 04 34..

Samedi 2023-06-03 à 10:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-03 12:00:00. .

Moustier-Ventadour 19300 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Discover the exceptional flora of the Château de Ventadour.

At 10:30 am. Meeting point at the castle ticket office.

Price : 3? for children over 16 years old.

Information and reservation at 05 55 93 04 34.

Descubra la excepcional flora del Château de Ventadour.

A las 10:30 h. Cita en la taquilla del castillo.

Precio: 3? para mayores de 16 años.

Información y reservas en el 05 55 93 04 34.

Entdecken Sie die außergewöhnliche Flora des Schlosses von Ventadour.

10:30 Uhr. Treffpunkt am Ticketschalter des Schlosses.

Preis: 3 ? für Personen über 16 Jahre.

Informationen und Reservierungen unter 05 55 93 04 34.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-10 par OT d’Egletons