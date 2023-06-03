La flore du château de Ventadour Moustier-Ventadour Moustier-Ventadour
La flore du château de Ventadour Moustier-Ventadour, 3 juin 2023, Moustier-Ventadour.
Moustier-Ventadour,Corrèze
Découvrez la flore exceptionnelle du château de Ventadour.
À 10h30. Rendez-vous à la billetterie du château.
Tarifs : 3€ pour les plus de 16 ans.
Renseignements et réservation au 05 55 93 04 34..
Samedi 2023-06-03 à 10:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-03 12:00:00. .
Discover the exceptional flora of the Château de Ventadour.
At 10:30 am. Meeting point at the castle ticket office.
Price : 3? for children over 16 years old.
Information and reservation at 05 55 93 04 34.
Descubra la excepcional flora del Château de Ventadour.
A las 10:30 h. Cita en la taquilla del castillo.
Precio: 3? para mayores de 16 años.
Información y reservas en el 05 55 93 04 34.
Entdecken Sie die außergewöhnliche Flora des Schlosses von Ventadour.
10:30 Uhr. Treffpunkt am Ticketschalter des Schlosses.
Preis: 3 ? für Personen über 16 Jahre.
Informationen und Reservierungen unter 05 55 93 04 34.
