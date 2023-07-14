Visite guidée de la Mothe-Saint-Héray Moulin l’Abbé La Mothe-Saint-Héray, 14 juillet 2023, La Mothe-Saint-Héray.

La Mothe-Saint-Héray,Deux-Sèvres

La Mothe-Saint-Héray une histoire d’unions, un parcours guidé de 2km sur les traces de l’histoire de cette Petite Cité de Caractère le vendredi à 17h du 14 juillet au 18 août au départ du Moulin L’Abbé.

Gratuit.

Informations Moulin l’Abbé : 05 49 05 19 19.

Stationnement : allée Madeleine Gelin..

2023-07-14 fin : 2023-08-18 . .

Moulin l’Abbé

La Mothe-Saint-Héray 79800 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



La Mothe-Saint-Héray une histoire d’unions (La Mothe-Saint-Héray, a history of unions), a 2km guided tour of the history of this Petite Cité de Caractère. Fridays at 5pm from July 14 to August 18, starting from the Moulin L’Abbé.

Free admission.

Information Moulin l’Abbé : 05 49 05 19 19.

Parking: allée Madeleine Gelin.

La Mothe-Saint-Héray une histoire d’unions (La Mothe-Saint-Héray, una historia de sindicatos), un recorrido guiado de 2 km por la historia de esta « Petite Cité de Caractère » (pequeña ciudad de carácter) los viernes a las 17.00 h del 14 de julio al 18 de agosto, con salida del Moulin L’Abbé.

Entrada gratuita.

Información Moulin l’Abbé: 05 49 05 19 19.

Aparcamiento: allée Madeleine Gelin.

La Mothe-Saint-Héray une histoire d’unions, ein 2 km langer geführter Rundgang auf den Spuren der Geschichte dieser Petite Cité de Caractère freitags um 17 Uhr vom 14. Juli bis 18. August ab der Moulin L’Abbé.

Die Teilnahme ist kostenlos.

Informationen über Moulin l’Abbé: 05 49 05 19 19.

Parken: Allée Madeleine Gelin.

