Animation Veillée Loup Garou Moulin de Piot Chéniers
Animation Veillée Loup Garou Moulin de Piot Chéniers, 16 juillet 2023, Chéniers.
Chéniers,Creuse
Marshmallow-party, apprentissage du « firesteel », jeu du loup-garou, possibilité de bivouac au coin du feu.
Rens : 0634040376.
2023-07-16 fin : 2023-07-16 23:00:00. EUR.
Moulin de Piot
Chéniers 23220 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Marshmallow party, firesteel learning, werewolf game, possibility of bivouac by the fire.
Information: 0634040376
Fiesta de malvaviscos, lecciones de firesteel, juego del hombre lobo, posibilidad de vivaquear junto al fuego.
Información: 0634040376
Marshmallow-Party, Erlernen des « firesteel », Werwolf-Spiel, Möglichkeit zum Biwakieren am Lagerfeuer.
Auskunft: 0634040376
Mise à jour le 2023-04-25 par Creuse Tourisme