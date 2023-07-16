Animation Veillée Loup Garou Moulin de Piot Chéniers, 16 juillet 2023, Chéniers.

Chéniers,Creuse

Marshmallow-party, apprentissage du « firesteel », jeu du loup-garou, possibilité de bivouac au coin du feu.

Rens : 0634040376.

2023-07-16 fin : 2023-07-16 23:00:00. EUR.

Moulin de Piot

Chéniers 23220 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Marshmallow party, firesteel learning, werewolf game, possibility of bivouac by the fire.

Information: 0634040376

Fiesta de malvaviscos, lecciones de firesteel, juego del hombre lobo, posibilidad de vivaquear junto al fuego.

Información: 0634040376

Marshmallow-Party, Erlernen des « firesteel », Werwolf-Spiel, Möglichkeit zum Biwakieren am Lagerfeuer.

Auskunft: 0634040376

Mise à jour le 2023-04-25 par Creuse Tourisme