Animation Artistes en herbe Moulin de Piot Chéniers

Creuse Animation Artistes en herbe Moulin de Piot Chéniers, 10 juillet 2023, Chéniers. Chéniers,Creuse Initiation à la poterie, modelage, land’art, pyrogravure, atelier cuir, initiation au fusain / pastel

Rens 06 34 04 03 76.

2023-07-10 fin : 2023-07-10 13:00:00. EUR.

Moulin de Piot

Chéniers 23220 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Introduction to pottery, modelling, land art, pyrography, leather workshop, introduction to charcoal/pastel

Rens 06 34 04 03 76 Iniciación a la alfarería, modelado, land art, pirograbado, taller de cuero, iniciación al carboncillo/pasteles

Información 06 34 04 03 76 Einführung in die Töpferei, Modellieren, Land Art, Pyrogravur, Lederwerkstatt, Einführung in Kohle / Pastell

Mise à jour le 2023-04-25 par Creuse Tourisme

