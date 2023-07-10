Animation Artistes en herbe Moulin de Piot Chéniers
Animation Artistes en herbe Moulin de Piot Chéniers, 10 juillet 2023, Chéniers.
Chéniers,Creuse
Initiation à la poterie, modelage, land’art, pyrogravure, atelier cuir, initiation au fusain / pastel
Rens 06 34 04 03 76.
2023-07-10 fin : 2023-07-10 13:00:00. EUR.
Moulin de Piot
Chéniers 23220 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Introduction to pottery, modelling, land art, pyrography, leather workshop, introduction to charcoal/pastel
Rens 06 34 04 03 76
Iniciación a la alfarería, modelado, land art, pirograbado, taller de cuero, iniciación al carboncillo/pasteles
Información 06 34 04 03 76
Einführung in die Töpferei, Modellieren, Land Art, Pyrogravur, Lederwerkstatt, Einführung in Kohle / Pastell
Rens 06 34 04 03 76
Mise à jour le 2023-04-25 par Creuse Tourisme