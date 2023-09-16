Journées du Patrimoine au Moulin de Gorry Moulin de Gorry, 16 septembre 2023, Grateloup-Saint-Gayrand.

Grateloup-Saint-Gayrand,Lot-et-Garonne

Visites guidées gratuites du moulin de 14h à 18h le samedi et de 14h à 18h le dimanche..

2023-09-16 à ; fin : 2023-09-16 18:00:00. EUR.

Moulin de Gorry Site de Gorry

Grateloup-Saint-Gayrand 47400 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Free guided tours of the mill from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Saturday and from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday.

Visitas guiadas gratuitas al molino de 14:00 a 18:00 el sábado y de 14:00 a 18:00 el domingo.

Kostenlose Führungen durch die Mühle von 14 bis 18 Uhr am Samstag und von 14 bis 18 Uhr am Sonntag.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-22 par OT Val de Garonne