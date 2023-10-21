Fascinant Week-end – Rando vignes et distillerie Moulin à eau de Chez Bret à Jonzac Jonzac
Jonzac,Charente-Maritime
Randonnée pédestre dans les vignes et les bois avec arrêt dans une distillerie, visite et dégustation.
Sur inscription à l’office de tourisme.
Moulin à eau de Chez Bret à Jonzac Zac du Val de Seugne
Jonzac 17500 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Hike in the vineyards and woods with stop at a distillery, visit and tasting.
Departure from Moulin de chez Brêt, in Jonzac, at 2:30 p.m. for approximately 8km through vineyards and woods.
Stop at a distillery for a visit to the vineyard followed by a tasting.
Booking is required – You have to book à the tourist office.
Paseo por los viñedos y bosques, con parada en una destilería para una visita y degustación.
Inscripción obligatoria en la oficina de turismo
Wanderung durch die Weinberge und Wälder mit Halt an einer Brennerei, Besichtigung und Verkostung.
Nach Anmeldung im Tourismusbüro
