Fascinant Week-end – Rando vignes et distillerie Moulin à eau de Chez Bret à Jonzac

Jonzac,Charente-Maritime

Randonnée pédestre dans les vignes et les bois avec arrêt dans une distillerie, visite et dégustation.

Sur inscription à l’office de tourisme.

2023-10-21 14:30:00 fin : 2023-10-21 . EUR.

Moulin à eau de Chez Bret à Jonzac Zac du Val de Seugne

Jonzac 17500 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Hike in the vineyards and woods with stop at a distillery, visit and tasting.

Departure from Moulin de chez Brêt, in Jonzac, at 2:30 p.m. for approximately 8km through vineyards and woods.

Stop at a distillery for a visit to the vineyard followed by a tasting.

Booking is required – You have to book à the tourist office.

Paseo por los viñedos y bosques, con parada en una destilería para una visita y degustación.

Inscripción obligatoria en la oficina de turismo

Wanderung durch die Weinberge und Wälder mit Halt an einer Brennerei, Besichtigung und Verkostung.

Nach Anmeldung im Tourismusbüro

