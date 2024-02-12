Bal carnavalesque du Moto Club Mothern, 12 février 2024, Mothern.

Mothern,Bas-Rhin

Soirée animée par l’orchestre »ZINSELTALER ». Petite restauration sur place..

2024-02-12 fin : 2024-02-12 . EUR.

Mothern 67470 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



Animated evening by the orchestra »ZINSELTALER ». Small restoration on the spot.

Animación nocturna a cargo de la banda »ZINSELTALER ». Pequeño catering en el lugar.

Abendveranstaltung mit dem Orchester »ZINSELTALER ». Kleine Speisen und Getränke vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-03 par Office de tourisme du pays de Seltz-Lauterbourg