Bal carnavalesque du Moto Club Mothern
Bal carnavalesque du Moto Club Mothern, 12 février 2024, Mothern.
Mothern,Bas-Rhin
Soirée animée par l’orchestre »ZINSELTALER ». Petite restauration sur place..
2024-02-12 fin : 2024-02-12 . EUR.
Mothern 67470 Bas-Rhin Grand Est
Animated evening by the orchestra »ZINSELTALER ». Small restoration on the spot.
Animación nocturna a cargo de la banda »ZINSELTALER ». Pequeño catering en el lugar.
Abendveranstaltung mit dem Orchester »ZINSELTALER ». Kleine Speisen und Getränke vor Ort.
