MOSELLE SPORTS NATURE – KAYAK CLUB VAL DE SARRE Grosbliederstroff Grosbliederstroff
MOSELLE SPORTS NATURE – KAYAK CLUB VAL DE SARRE Grosbliederstroff, 19 juin 2022, Grosbliederstroff.
MOSELLE SPORTS NATURE – KAYAK CLUB VAL DE SARRE Grosbliederstroff
2022-06-19 09:00:00 09:00:00 – 2022-06-19 17:00:00 17:00:00
Grosbliederstroff Moselle Grosbliederstroff
Ouvert à tout public, vous pourrez participer à diverses initiations, kayak, canoë et autres … et profitez d’animations tout au long de cette journée.
Restauration et buvette sur place.
ckvaldesarre57@gmail.com +33 3 87 98 61 52 https://ckvaldesarre.fr/
Cincy Turpin
Grosbliederstroff
dernière mise à jour : 2022-05-12 par SARREGUEMINES TOURISME