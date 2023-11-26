Marché de Noêl Morvilliers, 26 novembre 2023, Morvilliers.

Morvilliers,Eure-et-Loir

Le village animé vous propose son marché de Noël avec des animations toute la journée, ses artisans locaux. Photographie pour immortaliser le moment magique avec le père Noël. Buvette et restauration sur place..

2023-11-26 fin : 2023-11-26 17:00:00. .

Morvilliers 28340 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire



The lively village features a Christmas market with entertainment all day long, and local artisans. Take a photo to immortalize the magical moment with Santa Claus. Refreshments and snacks on site.

El animado pueblo cuenta con un mercado navideño con animación durante todo el día y artesanos locales. Tómese una foto para inmortalizar el mágico momento con Papá Noel. Refrescos y tentempiés in situ.

Das belebte Dorf bietet Ihnen seinen Weihnachtsmarkt mit ganztägigem Unterhaltungsprogramm und seine lokalen Kunsthandwerker. Fotografieren Sie, um den magischen Moment mit dem Weihnachtsmann festzuhalten. Getränke und Speisen vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-06 par OT DU PERCHE