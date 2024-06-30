MORVAN OXYGENE EXPERIENCE Base Morvan oxygene Château-Chinon (Ville), dimanche 30 juin 2024.

MORVAN OXYGENE EXPERIENCE Base Morvan oxygene Château-Chinon (Ville)
RANDO MARCHE TRAIL 9/14 km Gratuit Départ 9 h inscriptions sur place de 8h à 8h45 Restauration Buvette EUR.
Début : 2024-06-30 09:00:00
fin : 2024-06-30 13:00:00
Base Morvan oxygene Base Morvan Oxygene
Château-Chinon (Ville) 58120 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté morvanoxygene@gmail.com
